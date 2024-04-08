Lions Could Part Ways With $19 Million Tackle This Summer: Analyst

“If Detroit wants to offload Decker this summer, Kingsley Suamataia has to be considered here. Suamataia is much like Decker as a prospect: He gets the job done more often than not and relies on great tools to win.”

Could Giving Goff, St. Brown Massive Contract Cost Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker?

Decker has been an anchor of the offensive line since joining the Lions as a first-round draft pick in 2016, starting 112 games during that time. The veteran tackle has made it clear that he wants to remain in Detroit, but his price tag will likely be the deciding factor.

“Of course you want money, but for me, I like being here. I love being here,” Decker told MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke.” Ultimately, do I want to be here forever? One-hundred percent. So, we’ll see.”

Jared Goff’s Extension Could Cost $200 Million

The Lions have made progress toward an extension for Goff, who has one year left on his contract and is scheduled to make $27.9 million next season. As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported, the Lions are expected to give Goff an extension sometime this offseason and have made progress in talks with Goff’s representatives.

After leading the Lions to their first NFC Championship game in three decades, Goff has the full support of the team’s coaching staff and front office.

“I’ve said this before, to me Jared Goff is a winning quarterback,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “You can win in this league with that guy, and you can’t say that for a lot of guys. So I’m glad that he’s here, I’m glad he’s ours, and you could argue he’s grown more than a lot of players we’ve had. People maybe don’t always see that, but he really has, man. For a guy who’s been in this league a little bit but has continued to improve, it’s a credit to him.”

The extension is expected to be large, Birkett of the Detroit Free Press noted, with CBS analyst Boomer Esiason predicting the team would sign him for four years and $200 million.