Lions Could Part Ways With $19 Million Tackle This Summer: Analyst

The Detroit Lions will face some potentially expensive decisions on two key members of their offense, and one analyst believes the team’s veteran tackle could be the one left out.
In a mock draft, Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team predicted that the Lions could part ways with tackle Taylor Decker this summer and replace him with one of the top-rated linemen coming out of college. Decker is entering the final year of his contract at the same time that the team will need to make contract decisions on quarterback Jared Goff and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Valentino suggested the Lions may part ways with Decker early to avoid a big cap hit.
Lions Could Consider BYU Tackle
Valentin noted that there is already talk the Lions could part ways with Decker due to his pending $19 million cap hit, and suggested that BYU tackle Kingsley Suamataia could be an option for the Lions with their No. 29 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
“There’s more buzz around the Detroit Lions replacing Taylor Decker’s huge $19.1 million cap hit than anticipated, considering his talent,” Valentino wrote.
“If Detroit wants to offload Decker this summer, Kingsley Suamataia has to be considered here. Suamataia is much like Decker as a prospect: He gets the job done more often than not and relies on great tools to win.”
Decker has been an anchor of the offensive line since joining the Lions as a first-round draft pick in 2016, starting 112 games during that time. The veteran tackle has made it clear that he wants to remain in Detroit, but his price tag will likely be the deciding factor.
“Of course you want money, but for me, I like being here. I love being here,” Decker told MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke.” Ultimately, do I want to be here forever? One-hundred percent. So, we’ll see.”
Jared Goff’s Extension Could Cost $200 Million
The Lions have made progress toward an extension for Goff, who has one year left on his contract and is scheduled to make $27.9 million next season. As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported, the Lions are expected to give Goff an extension sometime this offseason and have made progress in talks with Goff’s representatives.
After leading the Lions to their first NFC Championship game in three decades, Goff has the full support of the team’s coaching staff and front office.
“I’ve said this before, to me Jared Goff is a winning quarterback,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “You can win in this league with that guy, and you can’t say that for a lot of guys. So I’m glad that he’s here, I’m glad he’s ours, and you could argue he’s grown more than a lot of players we’ve had. People maybe don’t always see that, but he really has, man. For a guy who’s been in this league a little bit but has continued to improve, it’s a credit to him.”
The extension is expected to be large, Birkett of the Detroit Free Press noted, with CBS analyst Boomer Esiason predicting the team would sign him for four years and $200 million.