Taylor Decker: Lions’ Chemistry With Offensive Line ‘off the Charts’

Taylor Decker had a tough 2021 season with the Detroit Lions. An injury cost him half of the season, and when he did come back, he managed to sustain another late ailment that is cutting time

Decker sustained a foot injury in the last week of the 2021-22 season, and it’s something which has lingered a bit into the offseason. At this point, though, the injury isn’t critical or something that will keep him off the field long-term.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, May 26, Decker updated his own health and explained why he was sidelined. As he said, it was largely a precautionary measure.

“Basically, the opinion I got was it’s something that’s going to get better, it’s just kind of a pain in the a**. “We’ll just take a little bit of time, so just being smart about it right now so when it comes time (and) the bullets are flying and we really got to play, it’s not even a thought,” he told the media.

As Decker confirmed, he could play if he had to, but the fact that this is early in the offseason might only benefit his ability to be ready when the season kicks off for real and training camp gets going later on this summer.

“It’s just kind of a be smart maintenance thing talking with the training staff and the coaches right now so hopefully, come time for camp, it’s no issue (to) hit the ground running (and be) good to go,” he said. “That’s the game plan, and that’s what it’s trending towards, so if there was a game 100% I’d play today, yeah,”

No matter his own situation, it’s clear Decker loves what he sees from his teammates at his position, which is probably the best news he delivered.

Decker Hypes Lions’ Offensive Linemen for 2022

Whether he has to be off to a slower start or not, Decker still loves the room he is in and the trajectory of the team’s offensive line. As he explained, he senses the confidence in the room, as well as the talent. That’s something which has caught his attention so far this offseason.

“Our room is a very confident room, talented room and we all just get along really well,” Decker told the media. “Our camaraderie and cohesiveness as a group is off the charts. It’s incredible, so I’m really excited to see what we can do as a group.”

Obviously, as Decker knows better than most, health will be a big variable for the group. At this point, though, it sounds as if that will be on the side of Detroit for the near future. If the group is healthy, they should have the chemistry to match on the field that could help them in doing some major damage in 2022.

Already, many are predicting big things from the group, so it’s notable that a veteran leader like Decker sees positive things already.

Decker’s Career Stats Point to Strong Comeback

Decker should have reason to be confident. The team’s line is looking good, and though he likely would defer any credit, he is a big reason why that’s the case. The lineman has been a rock solid contributor for the team during his time in the league, and while injury cost him in 2017 and 2021, that hasn’t been a career theme up to this point. Decker has played in 80 total games in his career, and even has 2 touchdowns to his credit, showing what a versatile weapon he can be leaking out of the backfield to catch passes.

It’s clear Decker has the goods to be one of the best tackles in the league and be a part of what many consider could be a special front. That’s great news heading toward the 2022 season.

