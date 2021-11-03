Taylor Decker Tweets Excitement Upon Returning to Lions

It’s been a season full of frustrating injuries for the Detroit Lions, but finally, the team got some positive health news during their bye week.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker has finally come off injured reserve for the team, and as a result, will be getting back to work to help in the goal of protection for the Lions in the trenches. Decker’s hand was injured just before the season began in a bad break, so that prevented Detroit’s offensive line from getting a healthy start together up front.

Now, though, that’s in the past, and Decker is ready to get back to work for the team. After the news was revealed of him coming off injured reserve, he hopped on Twitter and provided a look at his excitement. As Decker said, he’s excited to be back with the boys.

Excited to be back with the boys #onepride — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) November 2, 2021

The Lions have missed Decker as much as he has missed them, considering the struggles of their offense and its health up front. It will be good to see him back in the trenches for the team.

Where Decker Plays Will Be of Huge Interest to Lions

Now that Decker will come back off the bye week totally healthy, the only mystery left to solve is where he will play. The smart money is on Decker taking over his natural position on the left side, which would kick rookie Penei Sewell back to the right side. Sewell has started in place of Decker so far this season, and has done a nice job on the left side, his natural position in college. With this in mind, some might be averse to moving Sewell back to the right side, but there is little question he could improve the play over there even if he struggles. Matt Nelson has done a decent job to fill in, but was exposed in Week 8 with 2 sacks allowed.

The likely outcome is Decker comes back to the left side while Sewell switches to the right. Decker doesn’t have much experience at right tackle either, so keeping Sewell on that side to learn the rest of the year could be the best idea for the team.

Decker’s Stats and Highlights

Former general manager Bob Quinn’s first draft pick from 2016 has run hot and cold in Detroit. While Decker has been a decent piece, he hasn’t been the transformational lineman the Lions probably hoped for when they selected him early on. Decker has been the unquestioned starter at left tackle from day one, and has had his share of ups and downs in spite of playing in 70 games with 70 starts and catching a receiving touchdown. There’s been a ton of change in Detroit up front the last few years, and it will be interesting to see if Decker can continue to step up as he did in 2020, where he played a solid role for the team. Decker didn’t crack a Pro Bowl or become an All-Pro, but he was invisible most of the year and durable, which is huge for a lineman coming off a massive extension.

Here’s a look at Decker’s best play in the league, the surprise touchdown catch he made against Los Angeles in 2018:





Play



TAYLOR DECKER 11 YARD TOUCHDOWN FROM MATTHEW STAFFORD – LIONS VS RAMS HIGHLIGHTS 2018-12-02T20:18:01Z

Decker coming back is a huge positive for the Lions, who will now look at having their best offensive lineman finally in the mix again.

