Teddy Bridgewater Makes Final Call on Football Future: Report

The Detroit Lions will officially need a new backup quarterback next season. The Portal 305 reported on Instagram that Teddy Bridgewater will retire from the NFL and become the head coach at Miami Northwestern High School.

The school is Bridgewater’s alma mater.

The news doesn’t come as a major surprise. Bridgewater told The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett in December that he planned to retire and coach high school football in Florida next season.

Bridgewater leaves the Lions after one season. He appeared in 1 game for Detroit — a 42-24 victory against during Week 5.

He didn’t attempt a pass. Bridgewater handed the ball off and took 2 kneel downs on his 3 snaps.

Bridgewater received a lot more playing time early in his career. He went 33-32 as a starter, including 11-5 in 2015 when he made the Pro Bowl.

In addition to the Lions, Bridgewater played for the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins during his 10-year career.