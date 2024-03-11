Lions Urged to Acquire Disgruntled $21.8 Million WR in Proposed Trade

The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins this offseason. However, his future appears to be in doubt, which could give the Detroit Lions an opportunity.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on March 11 that Higgins requested a trade from the Bengals.

“Bengals franchise WR Tee Higgins has requested a trade, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Higgins loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long term, but is disappointed that the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023.

“He’s ready to move on to a new home.”

After that report, The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak left little doubt that the Lions should be interested in the Bengals receiver.

In fact, Solak proposed the Lions offering their first-round pick, which is No. 29 overall, to Cincinnati in exchange for Higgins.

“Lions should be on the phone with 29 overall in a heartbeat,” wrote Solak on X.

Higgins, who was the No. 33 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft, has posted a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns and three 900-plus yard seasons during his four-year career.

However, in 2023, he dealt with rib and hamstring injuries, missing five games. With those ailments combined with quarterback Joe Burrow missing half the season, Higgins posted career lows with 42 catches, 656 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.

Still, the Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins on February 26. If he played on the tender in 2024, Higgins would make $21.82 million this upcoming season.