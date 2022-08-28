Internet Grills ‘Absolute Horrible Display’ From Lions Quarterbacks

The Detroit Lions came into Week.3 of the preseason looking for a statement at quarterback, and the only statement that came may be how below average the team is at the position.

Detroit watched as Tim Boyle struggled, and David Blough didn’t do much better in the first-half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and fans were fired-up in a big way about their poor performance, taking to the internet to share their frustration and roasts.

Mark Mathur said it very simply. In his mind, it’s a surprise Boyle is even in the NFL, and should be cut immediately.

Tim Boyle sucks as a backup QB. How this guy has stuck in the NFL after sucking as a college QB is a mystery. Cut him ASAP. #OnePride — Mark (@TheMarkMathur) August 28, 2022

Statistically, the uneven performance is nothing new for Boyle, who struggled in college as this tweet pointed out.

Friendly reminder Tim Boyle threw 1 TD to 13 INTs in college and is somehow in the NFL — Wolverine Paw (@wolverinepaw) August 28, 2022

Duncan Smith had a great comment, saying that Boyle might have to rent a car to drive back to Detroit thanks to how poorly he showed in the game.

The Lions are going to make Tim Boyle rent a car to get back home tonight — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) August 28, 2022

Other commenters were more succinct about the level of play from both players involved in the team’s ongoing quarterback battle.

Both Tim Boyle and David Blough should be free agents come Tuesday. What an absolute horrible display of quarterback play from two guys who are supposed to be “fighting” for their jobs… #Lions — Jack (@Jackkwoodd) August 28, 2022

As Eli Bashi put it, the way that the backups were playing might make the starter seem even better than he is for the team.

It’s crazy how good David Blough and Tim Boyle make Jared Goff look — Teal-i Bashi (@EliBashiNBA) August 28, 2022

Add it up and it’s clear folks are not pleased with either player. What that means for the Lions this week remains to be seen, but it is obvious that all options need to be on the table for Detroit.

Dan Campbell Wanted Big QB Finale

Speaking to the media on Thursday, August 25, Campbell discussed the quarterback situation and as he said, the combatants need to make something happen soon.

An update on the backup quarterback competition pic.twitter.com/0nQezjP0Fd — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 25, 2022

“I think what we need is, we need somebody to really take the reigns here. Somebody needs to step up out of the two,” Campbell said. “I thought they both progressed last week. Somebody needs to step up and run this offense, play efficient, play smart, take care of the football, get us the first downs and when we get down to the red zone, score touchdowns for us.”

Additionally, Campbell admitted he wouldn’t discount the possibility of making an addition to the quarterback room if there is someone on the market in the days ahead that catches the team’s eye.

Dan Campbell said "somebody needs to step up" between David Blough and Tim Boyle for the backup QB job. Boyle likely to start Sunday in Pittsburgh. He also hasn't ruled out bringing in a QB if the right guy fits with Lions having the No. 2 waiver claim position. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 25, 2022

Obviously, the coaching staff has hinted there could be a change in the days ahead. This performance might only help that to be more of the case.

Lions Have Major Quarterback Decision

Detroit has a big decision to make at quarterback. The team has to find a way to have a backup quarterback they can count on for 2022, especially if Jared Goff were to go down.

Recent rumors have swirled that the team might look to make a trade for a quarterback who is available, such as Mason Rudolph. There are likely to be options on the cutting block as well in the coming days, so the team will have decide if they like the duo they have, or if an outsider is a better choice at this point in time.

If the fans have a vote, it’s likely they would say the Lions should go with neither player. Watching their commentary online shows their massive frustration with each of the team’s quarterbacks.

