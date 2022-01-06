Tim Boyle Praises ‘Special Person’ Aaron Rodgers for Support

Before he was getting starts for the Detroit Lions, Tim Boyle got his start with the Green Bay Packers. Even though Boyle didn’t do much while he was with the Packers, he still looks back on his time with the team fondly.

Boyle got the chance to watch and observe one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Aaron Rodgers, and it had a profound impact on his long-term development.

As Boyle explained in an interview after practice on January 5 posted to DetroitLions.com, he developed fast thanks to the presence of Rodgers, and it’s something he will never forget. Rodgers and the Packers molded him into the player he is at the moment, and the friendship benefitted Boyle in a big way.

“It was night and day. I came in quarterback X and I left quarterback Y. My whole entire time there I was strategic on ow I picked his brain because I didn’t want to be the undrafted rookie who was in is ear always asking. I know of took a back seat my firs year and watched how he operated. Then I took the role of being the backup and that’s when I got more involved. He’s instrumental to my whole entire progression as a quarterback and the coaches there. I am grateful for our friendship off the field which I think is far more than on he field. He’ll be a special person in my life forever and I am very grateful for him taking me under his wing and being as nice as he was. It was a special three years for me but I am right where I want to be right now.”

Obviously, Boyle is thankful to Rodgers for helping launch his career and get him going in the right direction.

Boyle Explains Evolution of Game Thanks to Rodgers

In terms of his own play, Boyle knows why Rodgers is special and it’s because he has been there and done that so long in the league. As he said, Boyle has tried to apply some of those lessons to his own game so that he can play faster and not sit in the pocket too long and make too many mistakes.

“I think Aaron is special because he’s seen so many different things. It’s year 17 for him. He’s just been around the block. Guys like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers have seen every look so I think that helps them get through a little quicker because they know certain looks and it cancels out certain looks and you progress a little bit and anticipate a little bit. In my case, I don’t want to say I got it from Aaron, I just want to be quick in the pocket. I don’t want to be back there taking sacks. I think there’re certain instances where I should slow down. That’s something I am evaluating, but I think that is a focus moving forward seeing a play develop. All good learning experiences.”

Boyle has played fast at times this year, and that may have been to his detriment at times on the field. Even such, it’s by design as he wants to avoid hanging out in the pocket too long. Did he get that from Rodgers?

Boyle Grateful for Packers, Happy Lions Wanted Him

Speaking about his experience in Green Bay at the beginning of the year after practice on Wednesday August 4, Boyle said that he is very thankful for what he was able to do with the Packers and Aaron Rodgers, especially as he makes his transition to the Lions.





“It was incredible. I had three great years there. I am so lucky to have gone through that stage and not necessarily been thrown into the fire. I was able to sit and just kind of learn from one of the best obviously. I learned a lot of football, I learned a lot about myself. I feel good with who I am as a person. I’m staying true to myself and taking that to Detroit,” Boyle explained.

In terms of his departure, Boyle admitted that the Lions made him a priority in free agency, which is something that spoke to him during the process, especially after the writing seemed to be on the wall for a while regarding his exit from the Packers.

“I think the fact they wanted me. They approached me, and they seemed like they wanted me was obviously the attractive quality. Giving myself a chance to further my career. Unfortunately, it’s a business. What happened in Green Bay, drafting Jordan Love, kind of the writing was on the wall. So that’s kind of how it is in the NFL. But the fact I have the opportunity to prolong my career here and help Jared Goff win football games, that’s exciting to me,” Boyle said.

Boyle was pressed into duty down the stretch, so he likely wouldn’t change much about how things played out in the end. Even such, it’s clear the quarterback does have strong feelings from his time with the Packers.

