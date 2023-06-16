Ex-Lions Star T.J. Hockenson Projected to Sign Monster Contract With Vikings

When the Detroit Lions dealt tight end T.J. Hockenson at the NFL trade deadline last season, he remained in the NFC North with the Minnesota Vikings. Hockenson may stay in that division for a long time.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on June 15 that the Vikings plan to offer Hockenson a long-term contract as early as before the end of August.

“While the Vikings’ financial attention has been occupied elsewhere this offseason, most notably in a complicated contract negotiation with All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, it’s clear they plan to address Hockenson’s deal as well. Progress is more likely to take place later this summer,” wrote Seifert.

Hockenson will play this season on his fifth-year option from his rookie contract. The Vikings must offer him a contract extension to keep him beyond 2023.

T.J. Hockenson’s Market Value for the Vikings

Heavy’s Max Dible wrote that the Vikings’ offseason has mostly been about trimming their budget. Exhibit A was when the team released running back Dalvin Cook despite the fact that he’s made each of the last four Pro Bowls.

But Dible predicted that the budget trimming for the Vikings won’t last much longer. In addition to Hockenson, Minnesota also needs to sign wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a contract extension.

Jefferson will be the more difficult deal, but Hockenson might not be a walk in the park either. Spotrac projected the market value of the former Lions first-round pick to be about $57.7 million on a four-year contract (average annual salary of roughly $14.4 million).

Such a deal would make Hockenson the second-highest paid tight end in NFL history behind only San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

With such a contract, Hockenson would go on a deal with a little more value than the current contract for 4-time first-team All-Pro Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On paper, it doesn’t seem like Hockenson should be paid as much as Kelce. But like Kelce, two other tight ends — Dallas Goedert and Mark Andrews — are currently on contracts worth between $56-$58 million in total value.

Hockenson had more receptions, yards and touchdowns than both Goedert or Andrews in 2022. With 86 receptions, 914 yards and 6 touchdowns last year, Hockenson had his best season in the NFL during 2022

In 10 games for the Vikings, Hockenson recorded 60 catches for 519 yards and 3 scores.

Coming off career numbers is exactly when players cash in the biggest payday. Based on Seifert’s report, Hockenson can expect that despite the Vikings signing tight end Josh Oliver in free agency this offseason.

How the Lions Plan to Replace Hockenson

It didn’t take Detroit very long to replace Hockenson. Lions general manager Brad Holmes drafted Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta at No. 34 in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Hockenson and several other NFL tight ends, including Kittle, are also from Iowa.

LaPorta has a chance to play a significant role for the Lions this season. The other tight ends on Detroit’s roster are Brock Wright and James Mitchell, both of whom are younger than 25 and have under 35 receptions in their careers.

If the offseason workouts are any indication, the rookie tight end is on his way to perhaps starting this season. The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy called LaPorta the team’s best player at rookie minicamp.

LaPorta registered 153 catches for 1,786 yards and 5 touchdowns in four seasons at Iowa.