T.J. Hockenson Explains Genius of Lions Hiring Former Players

The Detroit Lions have a staff full of former players led by head coach Dan Campbell, and while the move to hire so many folks with game day experience has been baffling to some, it has meant a lot to the players.

Campbell has connected well with his roster in a quick way heading into the 2021 season, and the players are in his corner strongly as the season begins. But why has that been the case? It’s all about trust from what T.J. Hockenson sees.

Hockenson has been able to connect with Campbell since he joined the team, and that makes sense given he is a former tight end. As Hockenson told the Pat McAfee Show, the fact that the team has so many former players who can share their experiences has been a big boost to the team so far.





Hockenson explained to McAfee that the advantage to having former players as coaches can be numerous from the perspective of a current player.

“There’s been a complete 180 in that sense. A lot of the coaches are players, old players, that have played in the league, have had success in the league and won in this league,” Hockenson told McAfee. “It’s really cool to look at your position coach or head guy and be like ‘he knows what it’s like to be in a three-point stance, he knows what it’s like to be in the backfield, he knows what it’s like to break a tackle and do this kind of stuff.’ They know the grind, they know the work and they know how to operate. Just kind of the energy they bring to the building every day, it’s like a ayer. It’s honestly has been a lot of fun to learn from those guys because they have been in that position. I think that’s been the biggest 180 from years past.”

As many expected, the Lions having former players has been a benefit for their current outfit. As Hockenson explains, the connection the staff has with their players as well as the positive way in which they teach ends up being a big reason people appreciate the group. Having those open lines of communication should help the Lions in a big way as they try to develop a young roster.

Often times, in the NFL, it’s about connection in addition to what you know. To that end, the Lions could be hitting a fast home run with their new staff.

T.J. Hockenson Excited Working With Jared Goff

Naturally, the biggest thing to happen to the Lions this offseason was the trade of Matthew Stafford. While it left some of the former players confused and rattled for a bit, as soon as their new quarterback Jared Goff came into the mix, they were alright. Hockenson can be counted as someone who felt that way as well.

"When Stafford left the building obviously that was tough because he was my guy but when I got with JG & threw with JG I got excited" TJ Hockenson @TheeHOCK8 on playing with Matthew Stafford & Jared Goff #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/bQkkIfajn5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 1, 2021

“(Matthew) Stafford was my guy, I loved having him as a quarterback. Smart player, probably one of the best football minds I’ve been around. Knew how to mess with defenses, knew how to see different things, knew where the ball was going to go pre-snap. When he left the building in January that was tough because he was my guy,” Hockenson said.

The transition to Goff, however, didn’t take long considering his age and ability level as well as his own stature in the league according to Hockenson.

“When I got with Jared Goff and threw with Jared Goff, I was excited. He’s been such a good dude in this locker room. He’s played in a Super Bowl, he’s played in those situations and that is what he wants to get this city to. He pushes me every day. That friendship we have off the field, knowing that’s my dog and I’ll go to war with him, that’s a cool concept to have. He’s a little younger so he is more my age and we have some stuff in common just off the field. I love just being around Goff.”

Getting some instant chemistry with Goff could be a huge way for Hockenson to have yet another breakout season on the field. It sounds as if the duo is in a great place heading towards a new season.

Hockenson’s Career Stats and Highlights

There is simply no understating the importance of Hockenson to the Lions in the future moving forward in 2021 and beyond. The team hasn’t gotten much of anything from any of the other tight ends on their roster the last few years, and while he hasn’t had the most dramatic statistical impact thus far in his career, Hockenson has easily been one of the team’s top rookies in 2019 and 2020 and a player capable of impacting both the run and the passing games.

During his rookie season in 2019, many fans were upset with Hockenson for not making a bigger impact on the game. He had only 367 yards and 2 touchdowns on the year which is not the statistical impact that many people expected from him as a top selection for the team. 2020 was a major bounce back from that, though, and Hockenson put up 723 yards and 6 touchdowns to rebound well.

Here’s a look at some of Hockenson’s biggest career plays from last season:





Clearly, Hockenson is on the right track to being thought of as one of the best players in the league at his position. If he’s able to reach that pinnacle right away, he might have Campbell and the coaching staff to thank for it.

