T.J. Hockenson Comparing Favorably With Elite Tight Ends in 2020

The Detroit Lions picked T.J. Hockenson safely within the top 10 in the NFL Draft a few years back, and many at the time wondered if that was indeed a good move.

So far, in 2020, that answer is proving to be a resounding yes. While Hockenson got off to a slow start this past season, he is rounding into form and starting to keep some pretty excellent company in his tight end peer group. Suddenly, Hockenson is rounding into form and starting to impress not only with his own play, but with the statistical company he is beginning to keep.

As Pro Football Focus pointed out, Hockenson is well on his way and is starting to be thought of as one of the bigger names in the league at the position with his play this year.

TE T.J. Hockenson has been another #Lions player that has picked his game up recently Highest Graded TEs since Week 4:

1. KC Travis Kelce, 87.6 OVR

2. TEN Anthony Firkser, 85.3 OVR

3. SF George Kittle, 82.1 OVR

4. DET T.J. Hockenson, 82.0 OVR#OnePride pic.twitter.com/yZHm3oeSDb — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) November 5, 2020

Over the 2020 season, Hockenson has certainly stepped up his game. The last 5 weeks, Hockenson has become more adapt at finding the end zone. In 4 out of the last 5 games, Hockenson has scored. He’s also put up a decent 189 yards in that span. While these numbers won’t wow some, it’s clear that Hockenson is doing what he has to do in order to become a consistent weapon and set himself up for future success.

By matching his play and getting some quality comparisons along the way, the news looks good for Hockenson moving forward.

T.J. Hockenson Vital Rest of the Way

The Lions need Hockenson to continue his assault and keep finding the end zone because there is likely to be more targets to go around. Kenny Golladay remains sidelined with injury, and the team’s other wideout options have been used spottily at best. That opens the door for Hockenson the rest of the season in order to make some big plays and some plays that put him on the radar as a true difference maker.

Hopefully, Hockenson can continue to make use of the chance he has been given to deliver the Lions some positive results. No matter how the 2020 season finishes, that could make for a bright future in his career.

T.J. Hockenson Stats

There is simply no understating the importance of Hockenson to the Lions in the future moving forward in 2020 and beyond. The team doesn’t get much of anything from any of the other tight ends on their roster, and while he hasn’t had the most dramatic statistical impact thus far in his career, Hockenson has easily been one of the team’s top rookies in 2019 and a player capable of impacting both the run and the passing games.

During the season last year, many fans were upset with Hockenson for not making a bigger impact on the game. He had only 367 yards and 2 touchdowns on the year which is not the statistical impact that many people expected from him as a top 10 selection for the team.

Safe to say if Hockenson was able to play the end of the season, his stats could have ended up differently and that is beginning to show itself as it relates to his numbers and play this year.

The better Hockenson plays now, the greater his potential to be a breakout weapon continues to be.

