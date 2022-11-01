Lions’ Deal of T.J. Hockenson Sets Team up for Epic 2023 Offseason

The Detroit Lions sold off one of their biggest assets before the NFL trade deadline, dealing T.J. Hockenson in a move that isn’t exactly popular across the board.

Even in spite of that, it makes plenty of football sense for the Lions, who are smack dab in the middle of a major organizational rebuild.

Dealing Hockenson allowed the Lions to forget about having to worry about a costly contract extension coming down the pipe. Detroit had exercised Hockenson’s 2023 option, but beyond that, needed to negotiate a deal. They clearly didn’t want to do it.

As Twitter user Devoted to Detroit points out, the Lions may be setting themselves up for a major offseason. If they made use of a few releases, they could free up plenty of cap space to go with their massive draft coffer they now maintain.

“The Lions could have $65M+ in cap space next year if they release Brockers, Goff, Harris, Vaitai, and Raymond. Would put them top 3 in Cap Space in the league. Also, they currently hold 5 slots in the top 65 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft,” the account tweeted.

Now, with Hockenson out of the picture, that’s one less decision the Lions will have to make on a young player. Other veterans could certainly go including the likes of Michael Brockers and Vaitai. It’s unclear if the Lions would dump the others, but both those names may have reached the end of the road with the Lions.

As it stands now, the Lions have a top 10 cap space total for 2023 already according to Spotrac, who had the team at around $24 million under the cap next offseason. It could certainly grow with more cuts and trades coming down the pipe, and there’s sure to be action after a frustrating year has played out.

If one thing is clear after watching the team operate at the deadline, it’s that the Lions are already thinking about 2023. As hard as that is to swallow for the rest of 2022, fans should grin and bear it with some potentially exciting days ahead.

Lions Now Loaded With 2023 Draft Assets

Outside of the Hockenson deal, the Lions have done a nice job to build up their draft assets, likely with designs on building up their woeful defense for the future.

Now, the Lions have a pair of first-round picks as well as second-round picks at their disposal for the future. The team has needs on both sides of the ball, but the defense is likely to see the heaviest lifting between now and the end of the draft.

ESPN’s Field Yates pointed out, Detroit’s got some extra draft room at this point to operate with.

As the Lions eye the future, they now have an extra first and second-round pick in 2023: 2023 first (own). 2023 first (Rams). 2023 second (own). 2023 second (Vikings),” Yates tweeted.

These picks can go for players, of course, or they could be used in trades for exciting pieces on the block once the new league year begins.

So far, it looks as if Detroit’s picks are going to be fairly high, especially if the team continues to flounder. They might also get a major boost from the Los Angeles first rounder if the Rams continue to struggle. Minnesota’s pick may place lower, especially if the Vikings continue winning games in the second half.

At the very least, though, the Lions have a chance to continue their rebuild with this group of picks. Four selections in the first two rounds is very significant for a team.

Lions’ 2023 Draft Needs

The Lions have plenty of needs in the 2023 draft, and most will figure to be on the defensive side of the football given how poorly the team has played this year in that spot.

On the back end, the Lions could use help at cornerback and safety since they have struggled with depth there. The team also needs more linebackers and perhaps defensive lineman to change the narrative in the trenches, seeing as the team is getting pushed around in a major way in those spots.

Offensively, the Lions may decide on a change at quarterback. If so, that’s likely to be their first pick in 2023, but given how Jared Goff has played for the most part and what the offense has done, that may not play out.

The Lions are seemingly loaded at the skill positions, but could decide on a new wideout or running back to help depth, and perhaps a tight end. Depth up front could be important for the team as well given the injuries in the trenches.

Regardless of what the choices are, the Lions need help everywhere. Now that they’ve made this trade, they finally look poised to get it given the bevy of picks and cap space they could have.