ESPN Guru Sends Lions Top Wide Receiver Within New Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions have made some big changes since the last round of 2021 mock drafts were revealed, and their big move has some big consequences.

At this point, the Lions may have eliminated a big hole for the team by brining Jared Goff into the mix, and that trade might open up the Lions to make a move elsewhere when it comes to the draft. Recently, ESPN sage Todd McShay put together another new Insider mock, and sent the Lions a special talent

McShay had the Lions picking up Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith with the seventh pick in the draft. This comes after a flurry of trades above them for teams to land quarterbacks plays out.

Mock Draft 2.0 for @McShay13 has #Lions taking DeVonta Smith, WR and Heisman winner from Alabama. — Matt Dery (@DerySpeaks) February 10, 2021

Obviously, the Lions have a need at wideout, and with his performance in the College Football Playoff, Smith proved how great of an asset he could be for the team. In those two games alone, Smith put up 345 yards and 6 touchdowns, which were very impressive totals. On the biggest stage, he made the biggest plays and was easily the best players in college football from the last season.

If he comes to Detroit, he could be the next big thing considering the Lions are slated to lose multiple players at the spot this offseason.

DeVonta Smith’s Stats and Fit With Lions

The potential Heisman Trophy winner made a great case to take home the award with a huge performance against Notre Dame, putting up 130 yards and 3 touchdowns. Nearly every single catch Smith made was of the highlight reel variety and he looked like an NFL wideout already making plays in the bowl game. Many have connected Smith to where Detroit could pick, and given the talent drain that could play out at wideout with the team, adding a talent like Smith high in the draft has to be enticing for the Lions given his production while in school. With 3,750 yards and 43 touchdowns in college, he is an elite talent, and could make sense as it relates to Detroit depending on if he is available when they select and what they determine the biggest need to be on the team.

Wideout One of Lions’ Major 2021 NFL Draft?

With the seventh pick, the Lions should be wide open when it comes to the 2021 draft thanks to the fact that they’ve addressed a ton of spots on both offense and defense recently within their selections and recently traded for Jared Goff. One of the most obvious spots of need would be the defensive line and linebacker given Detroit’s constant lack of a consistent pass rush. The team could also use more young depth at the cornerback spot given the struggles there in relation to depth that have been greatly aided by injury. On offense, the Lions could use another young wideout, which is where this prediction could make sense.

If Smith is the guy the Lions choose, he could be a huge addition for the roster and a big play player for Goff to target early on in his Detroit tenure.

