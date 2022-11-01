Top Rookie Emerges as Lions’ Best Replacement for T.J. Hockenson

The Detroit Lions have dealt away T.J. Hockenson, a nod to the future of the team given the impressive draft haul it has provided for 2023.

Now that Hockenson is gone, the biggest question revolves around who could replace him both now and in the future. There’s several options and a few names that fans should remember moving forward for the team.

Who could replace Hockenson? There’s some names already that make sense both now and in the future. Regardless, things are going to change a lot at a key position on the field for Detroit.

James Mitchell, Tight End

James Mitchell could be the kind of player who could do some bigger things in the passing game for the Lions now given a chance at the tight end spot.

Without Hockenson, expect to see the player get even more run. He recovered well off an ACL injury, and it’s possible the team will want him to He will compete with Wright and for reps, and could offer more as a pass catcher than anyone else at the spot on Detroit’s roster now.

The former basketball player is a pass catcher and can get down the field and make big plays. Mitchell hasn’t been wildly productive with just 7 touchdowns and 838 yards in his career, but has the kind of body for the league.

Outside of the ACL injury, he could have caught more attention in 2021-22. Now, Mitchell will get a chance to show what he can do for the team.

Brock Wright, Tight End

If there was anyone who could stand to gain the most from the Hockenson deal, it’s Wright, due to his experience in the NFL already and what he brings as a blocker and pass catcher.

The young tight end was not on most scouting reports last year considering he was more of a blocker in college at Notre Dame with 78 yards and only 1 touchdown to his credit statistically. He showed some impressive hands with a nice grab against Minnesota, and would finish with 117 yards and 2 touchdowns last year.

So far this year, Wright hasn’t made a huge impact, putting up just six receptions for 88 yards on the year. He’ll have a chance to earn more looks for the Lions, so those numbers have a chance to go up.

2023 Free Agent Tight Ends

If the Lions don’t like the young players they’ve got, they could also elect to take a look at the free agent market for a new name this coming offseason, and there could be more than a few opportunities for Detroit.

Next offseason, there are some big names that could be entering the mix. Mike Gesicki is a free agent, as is Dalton Schultz and Evan Engram. The Lions could add a middle-of-the-pack name such as Austin Hooper, Robert Tonyan or Hayden Hurst. There are plenty of productive veterans that will be hitting the market looking for a new home.

Even if the Lions like what they’ve got, they could still splurge a bit and add a player from outside the family to provide some depth. This might be the most cost-effective way to deal with the position into the future.

2023 Drafted Tight End

Additionally, the Lions could also look to the 2023 draft for Hockenson’s replacement. Last season, Detroit drafted Mitchell in the fifth-round, but there are some names out there that could be intriguing earlier.

Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer might be the best option on the list, and Georgia has a pair of players set to graduate in Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington. Other players exist perhaps further down the board in Luke Musgrave and Dalton Kincaid.

Another young player could add to the depth of the position, especially if the Lions are able to pair him with one of their other top players.

Shane Zylstra, Tight End

Obviously, Shane Zylstra is not the first name fans will think of, but the Lions have liked him for a while now, and he could earn some more run as a result of this deal.

While playing for Minnesota State, Zylstra was a decorated pass catcher with 227 receptions, 4,297 yards and 54 touchdowns to his credit, all of which were school records

In the NFL, Zylstra has not seen much time, but did hit the Lions’ roster late in 2021 and caught three passes for 34 yards on seven targets in four games. He was injured late in the season, but is healthy now and an option for depth.