Lions Veteran Star Carted off, Ruled out With Early Injury vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions have sustained plenty of injuries so far early in the 2022 season, and they may have collected yet another significant one in 2022.

Safety Tracy Walker was hobbled early in the game and ended up being carted off with a leg or foot injury.

Tracy Walker headed to the locker room on a cart — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 25, 2022

“Tracy Walker headed to the locker room on a cart,” Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press tweeted.

As some said, the injury looked non-contact, which would indicate something potentially serious for the Detroit veteran.

The Tracy Walker injury was non-contact and about 10 yards from the play. Let's hope it's not Achilles but that didn't look good. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 25, 2022

“The Tracy Walker injury was non-contact and about 10 yards from the play. Let’s hope it’s not Achilles but that didn’t look good,” Twitter user WorldofIsaac tweeted.

Eventually, Walker was ruled out by the Lions for the game.

#Lions Injury Update: S Tracy Walker, Ankle, Out — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 25, 2022

Obviously, this is very bad news for the Lions and their defensive depth moving forward, especially on the back end. The team is already struggling to stop the opposition via the pass.

Detroit got off the field the series after Walker was hurt, but in a full series with the backup safeties, the Lions gave up an easy looking touchdown drive for Minnesota, perhaps pointing to the trouble they are in.

Without Walker, Lions Depending on Thin Depth

If Walker is out long-term, the Lions will have to depend on some underrated players to step up on their roster.

When Walker went out, backup safety JuJu Hughes was inserted in. Hughes was a signing early in the offseason and is a special teams player by trade mostly.

Detroit’s depth at safety is concerning at this point given how young the team is at the spot. Without Walker, DeShon Elliott would be the veteran, and the Lions may have to depend on the likes of rookie Kerby Joseph to play a role, and the injured Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Without Walker long-term, the Lions would have to find a way to get by somehow. It would be tough given how much the veteran means to the team.

Walker Wanted to ‘Capitalize’ More For Lions

In terms of his own game heading into this year, Walker seemed more driven than ever to show signs of improvement, and that’s especially true after he came back this offseason

with a contract extension.

Speaking to the media this summer, Walker understands the time is now for him to be able to show he can make the big plays and evolve into the kind of leader the team hopes and knows he can be.

Detroit Lions Media Availability: June 7, 2022 | Tracy Walker Watch Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker speak to the media June 7, 2022. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-06-07T20:53:57Z

“I just gotta continue to capitalize on the opportunities that I have. I guess as far as me, that’s just where my growth is. I got to continue to be a better leader, continue to try to be a better man each and every day. That’s what I come out here to approach,” Walker said. “My approach is to get the ball as much as possible. I got my hands on a few of them since I’ve been here, but now I got to just continue to take them away.”

With just 3 interceptions to his credit, Walker wanted to be able to be more productive. Sadly, he might now have to miss time in 2022, which would be a blow to his ability to post stats this year.

