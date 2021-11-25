Tracy Walker Dishes on Potential Return to Lions: ‘I Wouldn’t Mind’

The Detroit Lions have some big decisions to make in the coming offseason, and one of the biggest will revolve around what to do with safety Tracy Walker.

Walker, a free agent, has been praised for coming into his own during the 2021 season on the field for Detroit’s defense. In the secondary, Walker has anchored the safety position well for the last few seasons, and though he is a free agent, could be desiring to stay put right where he is at.

Speaking with the media this past week in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Walker was asked about his prospects for the future. As he said, he wants to stay in Detroit, but only if the team will have him.

“I wouldn’t mind (that). I definitely see myself like I said, I got to control what I can control. Anything can happen. I go out here, I give it my all to these guys, the coaching staff. God willing, I’m going to be here. If not, so be it I’ll go take my talents elsewhere,” Walker told the media. “But I hope I’m here. At the end of the day I got to control what I can control and that just what I live by. I take every day day by day and that’s the bottom line.

Walker has evolved into one of the team leaders for the Lions and has been a player who has stepped up and delivered solid play. How much of an impression has he made on the new staff, though? Additionally, how much money will he want? That’s the key point which will determine if Walker returns in 2022 or not.

At this point, though, it seems as if there could be a reunion if the Lions are open to it after hearing Walker’s reaction to the question.

Lions Defense Could See Major 2022 Changes

Walker is far from the only player who could be moving on this offseason from Detroit. The team has 28 impending free agents on the roster, and the turnover is likely to continue from last offseason when Brad Holmes took over as general manager. The team moved on fast from plenty of players, but others remained on the roster as the team sorted things out on the field in 2022. Walker will be one of the most interesting cases on the team given his connection with the previous staff. There are multiple players such as Nick Williams, Da’Shawn Hand, Trey Flowers and others that the team could look to move on from as a result.

After some of the ups and downs of the team, there is no question that the Lions could look a lot different in 2022 than they do right now. One of the players who could be on the move is Walker.

Walker’s Stats & Highlights

In his Detroit career, Walker has been solid since being a third-round draft pick in 2018. His first season in the league, Walker managed to put up 21 tackles and 1 interception. From there, though, he has only taken on a bigger role and managed to play a more meaningful role for the team’s defense. In 2019, Walker bounced back and put up his best season to date, with 103 tackles and 1 interception. As a whole, Walker has put up 263 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 interceptions. Here’s a look at some highlights:





Walker is a free agent in the 2022 offseason, so it will be interesting to see whether or not the Lions elect to bring him back. He’s tough and has solid instincts, so to that end he is the kind of player who could fit in for the future if the team wants him to return.

