Surprise Veterans Lions Could Deal for Pick Haul During Trade Deadline

The Detroit Lions are pushing toward the NFL trade deadline on November 1, and when the team gets set to decide what to do, they need to be thinking closely about their future.

With the season beginning to spiral out of control a bit, the chance exists for the Lions to shake things up a bit while helping their draft coffers out for a brand new offseason in 2023.

When all is said and done, which players should be on the move, and who could Detroit get the most for? Here’s a look at the names the Lions should think the hardest about selling off by trade deadline day.

T.J Hockenson, Tight End

In his Detroit career, T.J. Hockenson has been a puzzling player. He’s flashed brilliance at times, as in 2020 when he cracked the Pro Bowl or in 2022 when he went for 179 yards and two scores during a game, but he also disappears.

Such inconsistency is not something the Lions are likely to want to spend big on in terms of a contract extension. The team will have to weigh whether or not to re-sign Hockenson in the coming months, and if they decide not to, it could be best for the Lions to cut bait.

Would a desperate team give up a 2023 first-round pick for Hockenson? If so, the Lions need to do the deal quickly, as it would give them control of the entire 2023 draft. This is a tantalizing opportunity that the Lions cannot afford to let go by the wayside at all. Hockenson should be on the block, and the team should see what they can get for him.

D’Andre Swift, Running Back

There’s no doubting the obvious talent of D’Andre Swift when he’s completely right and healthy. The only problem? Swift has endured his fair share of injury issues the last few years that make folks wonder if he’ll ever get it right.

If the Lions want to start over at running back for 2023, they could deal Swift for a pick haul and then dedicate one of those picks to finding a new running back. Jamaal Williams has been very durable so far this year, and the team has decent players backing up in Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson if they wanted to go this route for the picks.

Swift could still be a big part of the future, but the Lions have to want to see him be more effective on the field than he has been up until this point. This inadequacy could leave him in danger of being on the move.

Michael Brockers, Defensive Tackle

While Detroit’s defensive line has struggled, it’s starting to show signs of being a young group with upside. Michael Brockers brings the team leadership, but he may not fit anymore.

Last week, the team saw a massive emergence of Josh Paschal up front, and has been able to roll the likes of Alim McNeill and Aidan Hutchinson around up front. That has left snaps at a premium, and Brockers got benched as a result. Paschal shows no signs of slowing down at all.

Brockers was traded to the Lions in the 2021 offseason for cap relief as well as a veteran body for Detroit. He didn’t have a huge 2022 season for the Lions, posting just 1 sack and 52 tackles. Moving Brockers could allow some of Detroit’s younger players to see some run both now and in the future, as it looks like that will continue for the team. It could also allow Brockers a chance to make an impact with a new team.

DeShon Elliott, Safety

When he was added on a one-year deal later in free agency, many thought that DeShon Elliott would be a potential stud in the making for the Detroit defense. That didn’t happen completely, and he could be on the block as a result.

Elliott lost his job and has had to earn back the snaps he has received. The Lions may be looking to move in a different direction from Elliott seeing the run names like Kerby Joseph and JuJu Hughes have received at safety in recent weeks.

A contender could be motivated to cough up a fifth or sixth round pick for Elliott to provide depth in the backfield

DJ Chark, Wide Receiver

At this point of the season, DJ Chark may be impossible for the Lions to trade. He’s currently in a walking boot as of last week with an injured ankle, and may not be set to return for some time until he is off injured reserve.

While Chark is still on IR and figures to be during the trade deadline, the team could still trade him. That’s a rule that was altered dating back to the 2018 season. It’s hard to imagine any major takers for Chark given what a small role he’s played for the Lions, but it could be worth the team making a few calls to see.

Chark has put up a total of 98 yards and one touchdown this season. Those are putrid totals, and injury has once again slowed him down as it has so often in his career. Teams always need wideout depth, though, and Chark could probably be had for a late-round pick.