Productive Rising Young Cornerback Now Available to Lions via Trade

As the Detroit Lions get set to take on the second half of their schedule, a major focus becomes what the team can do to fix some of their major problems roster-wise.

Depth on the back end remains a big issue for the team, even though the Lions have just come off their bye week, so figuring out what type of player the team could add that would make a big difference has been a focus. Already, there are some potential answers on that front.

While some have named veteran options as potential good fits for the team already, a young name could be surfacing as available in the days ahead to Detroit. Cornerback Bryce Hall from the New York Jets is yet another player that could be on the market.

According to Heavy insider Matt Lombardo, the Jets plan to put Hall on the market before the November 1 deadline. Lombardo broke the news on Monday, October 17.

“Jets CB Bryce Hall is going to be available at the NFL trade deadline, per sources. Hall, 24, has seen his snaps cut dramatically after NY added DJ Reed and Sauce Gardner, but is one year removed from finishing 2nd in forced incompletions, and is best fit for man-schemes,” Lombardo tweeted.

The addition of Hall could be interesting for Detroit, given the fact that the team is weak at cornerback and doesn’t have many stars at the position. Hall could certainly be one if he continues to trend in the right direction for the team. With others in the mix, he could now be blocked from doing that in New York.

This situation could allow Detroit to pounce and add a young player that can help in the present and the future. He also could fit as the team has loved man coverage on the back end. To that point, it’s a very intriguing trade the team could make to help the backfield.

Hall’s Career Stats & Highlights

At just 24 years old, Hall is the kind of player that could appeal in a big way to the Lions. He was a former fifth-round pick out of Virginia in 2020, and since bursting on the scene for the Jets, has made a decent impact in a short amount of time.

Thus far in his NFL career, Hall has a total of 119 tackles, 19 passes defended and one interception. He’s played in 26 games thus far in his career with 24 starts under his belt in the league. The first interception was a memorable one:

Hall has been shelved in 2022 given the Jets’ depth at cornerback, so the Lions could certainly score if they were to add him in an unexpected way. Hall could go from a situation where he rarely played to one where he was a feature piece for the Lions.

Lions Secondary Looks Questionable

Entering into this season, many folks were pushing the panic button about the Detroit secondary, and so far, their analysis has been justified given the play of the group.

Outside of a bounce-back season from Jeff Okudah, the team has struggled. Amani Oruwariye has struggled and was benched. Beyond that, the team has some depth in Mike Hughes, Bobby Price and Chase Lucas, but players have been hurt and inconsistent in the second level in a big way. Will Harris is also possible of playing a role, but has been inconsistent.

Jerry Jacobs will come back and lend to some depth once he is off injury midseason, and AJ Parker was called up from the team’s practice squad and will have to work his way in. Both played key roles in 2021. The hope is that the Lions get solid turn around play on the back end, but as this analysis reveals, they might not be able to do so without help from the outside.

Whether the team agrees and makes a move remains to be seen, but some are suggesting it at the very least. Hall offers the team another name to perhaps help them in getting this done.

