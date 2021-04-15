Broncos’ Wideout Reportedly on Trade Block, Should Lions Be Interested?

The Detroit Lions have been building up their wideout group for the better part of a few weeks in free agency, and most expect the team to come in with a strong response to the need in the NFL Draft.

One spot the Lions haven’t been documented to be looking at making an addition is on the trade market. The good news for Detroit, however, is the offseason is far from over in terms of intriguing talents hitting the potential market at such spots of need. Once again, that is proving to be the case.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Denver Broncos’ wideout DaeSean Hamilton could be set to hit the trade market in the coming days. Garafolo predicts Hamilton to potentially be on the block very soon.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork on a WR to watch for a possible trade in the coming weeks: #Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/X5d2280srI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 15, 2021

He said:

“We’re getting close to that second phase of the trade process. Once you get closer to the draft you see more trades before and during the draft. It’s usually with teams with a lot of depth at a position or a regime change. The Broncos had both of them with George Paton the general manager in Denver. They’ve drafted wide receivers in the first round and second round last year. They also have Tim Patrick there. They’ve gotten inquiries on DaeSean Hamitlton, Penn State’s all-time leading receiver and former fourth-round pick. 81 catches in three-years for Denver, I believe they would move him for the right price. This is a name I will be watching as we get closer to the draft and again during the draft to see if Hamilton can get himself a fresh start elsewhere.”

Detroit isn’t mentioned as a location for Hamilton nor is any other NFL team at this point, but considering the team’s needs at wideout, it’s fair to wonder if the team would be interested in him. Hamilton is young enough at just 26 that he could fit the mold of the type of player the team is looking to add. Perhaps he has fallen out of favor a bit in Denver and could come to Detroit on a flier to reinvent his career.

Trading for Hamilton could be a cheap cost for the Lions in the form of a potential middle-round pick either this season or next, so if the Lions were looking for one more player to add to their arsenal, it could be a great choice in lieu of a bigger trade.

Hamilton’s Stats and Highlights

Hamilton hasn’t been in the league for long and he hasn’t made a huge statiscial impact given 833 yards and 5 scores in his career, but that doesn’t change the fact that he has some solid skills. Hamilton ended his college career as the all-time leading receiver at Penn State. From there he was scooped up in the fourth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Broncos where he’s had an up and down career to this point. Hamilton has shown flashes of being elite, but given all the depth on his roster

Here’s a look at some of his highlights:

Daesean Hamilton Highlightsᴴᴰ 2019 Season | Denver Broncos Highlights | Daesean Hamilton FantasyDenver Broncos MERCH – ON SALE NOW: Need Help With NFL PICKS: blitzclips.co/zcode-System Stream & Download NFL CLIPS and MORE: blitzclips.co/streaming DaeSean Kameron Hamilton (born March 10, 1995) is an American football wide receiver for the Denver Broncos of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football at Penn State. 2019 Season Hamilton appeared… 2020-10-27T18:00:10Z

It could be nice to grab a player with some of these abilities and let him try to earn a role within the Detroit offense.

Lions Working on Wideout Depth

The Lions came into the offseason in an unsure position in terms of their wide receiver depth, but during free agency, have taken some steps to make some decent upgrades to the position. Detroit signed wideouts Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman to short-term deals in free agency, and with the addition of Damion Ratley and Kalif Raymond, could be in good position to ensure that they have depth ahead of the NFL Draft, where the team is expected to be active hunting for wideout talent for the future.

Detroit’s 2021 draft will be very active in terms of wideout, and more additions could come there, perhaps even early. Though Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola were major talents, it seems the tam has already taken an aggressive approach in looking for their replacements.

Would that continue with someone like Hamilton? Only time will tell.

READ NEXT: Lions Make Another Trip to Scout Key Quarterback Prospect