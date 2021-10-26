Lions’ Top Lineman Called Fit for Another Team at Trade Deadline

The Detroit Lions would likely like adding more draft capital to help push their rebuild further in the years ahead, but the problem is, they might not have very many veteran players they can put on the block for the November 2 trade deadline.

Interestingly enough, there’s a suggestion that has come in on that front courtesy of Bleacher Report. In a recent piece preparing folks for the impending deadline, writer Brent Sobleski identified one of the team’s best players as a great fit for another team in the event the Lions want to make a move.

While the Lions were their own preferred destination for a pass catcher, another player appeared on the list as an “ideal” fit elsewhere in the form of offensive tackle Taylor Decker. Decker has been out this season with a hand injury, but might soon return to the roster. If he does, Sobleski believes that Decker is a great fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Considering the Steelers could need help along the offensive line and the Lions might like what Penei Sewell brings them at left tackle anyway, Sobleski believes the team could be ripe for a trade in this scenario, and the Steelers should try hard to add Decker to the mix in this scenario.

Last week, Detroit coach Dan Campbell was non-committal as it related to bringing Decker back off injured reserve. The clock is ticking with that move, so it will be interesting to see if the Lions do that, or if they elect to shut Decker down instead and keep him.

Lions 2021 Trade Deadline Primer

While many believe the Lions could look to add a wideout, the team could be more poised to make a few key deals such as this one in order to gain more draft picks for 2021. Detroit already figures to be in play for the top overall selection, and if they were able to add more, it could go a long way toward their rebuild. In terms of players who could be placed on the block, Trey Flowers is quite possibly the best choice given his age and the possibility that the team is ready to move on from him in the defense. That could be especially true if a middle-round selection is offered up.

Others have speculated that the Lions should potentially look to deal Taylor Decker given the fact they have Penei Sewell playing a decent role for the team’s offensive line. The Lions, though, might prefer to have a stronger offensive line and keep both players in the mix. For the most part, Detroit’s roster is young, which means their best chance for a dealing a player could very well come in the form of putting Flowers or Charles Harris on the block when the time comes.

Decker’s Stats and Highlights

Former general manager Bob Quinn’s first draft pick from 2016 has run hot and cold in Detroit. While Decker has been a decent piece, he hasn’t been the transformational lineman the Lions probably hoped for when they selected him early on. Decker has been the unquestioned starter at left tackle from day one, and has had his share of ups and downs in spite of playing in 70 games with 70 starts and catching a receiving touchdown. There’s been a ton of change in Detroit up front the last few years, and it will be interesting to see if Decker can continue to step up as he did in 2020, where he played a solid role for the team. Decker didn’t crack a Pro Bowl or become an All-Pro, but he was invisible most of the year and durable, which is huge for a lineman coming off a massive extension.

Here’s a look at Decker’s best play in the league, the surprise touchdown catch he made against Los Angeles in 2018:





Play



TAYLOR DECKER 11 YARD TOUCHDOWN FROM MATTHEW STAFFORD – LIONS VS RAMS HIGHLIGHTS 2018-12-02T20:18:01Z

It feels like Decker has been in Detroit forever, but it’s clear that he’s merely an old-feeling 28. Will he stick with the team, or will the Lions look to move on? It’s something to watch in the weeks ahead.

