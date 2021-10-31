Lions Still Interested in Wideout Trade, Available Names Surface

The Detroit Lions are considering what to do ahead of the 2021 NFL trade deadline, and a big idea thrown around for the team already is adding a wideout to the mix.

Detroit’s been mentioned to be shopping for a pass catcher ahead of November 2, but with the market still wide open, what names could be in the mix on the market that the Lions could be conversing about with other teams? There’s several names that have come to the forefront in recent days that could be on the trading block.

Recently, pushing toward the deadline, Sports Illustrated contributor Albert Breer put together a list of what’s been going on ahead of the deadline, and as he confirmed, the Lions continue to be involved in the wideout market. As for who is in the mix to be traded, Breer singled out the likes of Andy Isabella of the Arizona Cardinals, DeVante Parker of the Miami Dolphins and Darius Slayton and Evan Engram of the New York Giants.

Out of the group mentioned, Slayton could be most desirable for Detroit given his age (24) and production, with 1,681 yards and 12 touchdowns. Parker is more of a veteran player at 28 years old, and also has 4,454 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career to this point. Here’s what Slayton bings to the mix:





Engram has been a tight end and wideout crossover during his time in the league, so his potential fit would be interesting in Detroit. Isabella is a possession receiver who is quick.

Obviously, other names could be on the market as well, but Breer directly mentioned the Lions as involved and hinted these are the names most currently coming up. Remember them pushing toward this coming Tuesday.

Lions Previously Predicted to Add Wideout

Just ahead of the November 2 trade deadline, the Lions could be buyers, and sniffing around the trade market for a wide receiver. The team has been very dinged-up at the position losing names such as Tyrell Williams and Quintez Cephus, and as a result, could be hunting for a way to add more production.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport already thinks the Lions could be looking around for help on the market. As he reported on the NFL Network, the Lions have been scouring the market for some help in recent days at the spot that seems neediest on the offense right now and primed for a potential upgrade.

“One team who could end up being a buyer here at the trade deadline, the Detroit Lions. Yes, I know they don’t have any wins, but they also don’t have any receivers,” Rapoport said. “They’ve had so many injuries at that position, continue to deal with that. I wouldn’t be surprised if they go out and at least talk to some teams, and they’ve done so already, about acquiring a receiver.”

Detroit has struggled in a big way this season on offense to the tune of the 25th overall passing offense in the league. The Lions only have 8 touchdowns through the air, so finding a way to get more production is a huge goal. Thoughts of the Lions doing this continue to line up.

Lions 2021 Trade Deadline Primer

While many believe the Lions could look to add a wideout, the team could be more poised to make a few key deals such as this one in order to gain more draft picks for 2021. Detroit already figures to be in play for the top overall selection, and if they were able to add more, it could go a long way toward their rebuild. In terms of players who could be placed on the block, Trey Flowers is quite possibly the best choice given his age and the possibility that the team is ready to move on from him in the defense. That could be especially true if a middle-round selection is offered up.

Others have speculated that the Lions should potentially look to deal Taylor Decker given the fact they have Penei Sewell playing a decent role for the team’s offensive line. The Lions, though, might prefer to have a stronger offensive line and keep both players in the mix. For the most part, Detroit’s roster is young, which means their best chance for a dealing a player could very well come in the form of putting Flowers or Charles Harris on the block when the time comes.

If an addition is in the cards, it almost certainly will be on the offensive side, and could be one of the names mentioned by Breer above.

