Analyst Explains Top Question Facing Jared Goff During Lions Camp

The Detroit Lions are set to attack training camp, and perhaps one of the biggest variables to watch is quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff comes into 2022 the team’s unquestioned quarterback, and the team has spent the offseason building Goff up as well as adding weapons to ideally help him on a major future assault this coming year.

Camp is the time when things get ironed out for teams, and in terms of questions, Goff is facing his fair share with the offense. The offense itself is going to be under the microscope when Detroit gets back down to business, and seeing the reaction in both cases is vital.

In a preview piece for NFL.com looking at some of the biggest issues before camp, writer Kevin Patra breaks down some of the top storylines for the Lions. Naturally, one of the biggest questions on his mind revolves around Goff and the offense.

As Patra admits, there’s some heat on Goff to show what he is to the team starting in 2022, and some intrigue around where the offense will trend.

“The question heading into training camp is what sort of offensive scheme will we see under new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and how much control will Campbell retain over the unit? The Lions have heaped a ton of praise on Jared Goff, suggesting he’s a different player than he was in his first year in Detroit. We’ll see if that ends up being offseason smoke, or if Goff can get closer to his ceiling in 2022,” Patra wrote.

Detroit’s offense is one of the most intriguing variables to watch in camp, and seeing what Goff shows up will be of major interest to the team and the fans. Obviously, the hope is the offense can hit the ground running and Goff asserts himself and never looks back.

Soon, though, everyone will be on the road to finding out when practices begin.

Johnson Collaborating With Goff on Lions Offense

Seeing the new offense on the field in camp will be interesting, because this offseaso, Goff has received some hype for the work he is doing as well as the offense. Speaking to the media on Thursday, June 2 during offseason workouts, Johnson explained that a goal for him is helping Goff to have his best season, and concepts from the Rams have already been on display for incorporation into the Detroit offense. Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com tweeted about Johnson’s thoughts when listening in to his press conference.

Ben Johnson said one of his top priorities is helping Jared Goff have the best season of his career. They looked at some stuff he did in LA together the they are incorporating some here and he said Goff is having a great spring. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) June 2, 2022

“Ben Johnson said one of his top priorities is helping Jared Goff have the best season of his career. They looked at some stuff he did in LA together the they are incorporating some here and he said Goff is having a great spring,” Twentyman tweeted.

Specifically, Johnson said that he has been collaborating with Goff in order to develop the offense that he likes the best for this season.

“It’s really been a collaborative effort between Johnson and Goff to develop aspects of this offense that really fit Goff’s game. Play action will be a big part of it with Detroit’s improved ability to run the football,” Twentyman tweeted.

Part of Goff’s falling out in Los Angeles came when the Rams staff became distant with their quarterback. When he was engaged, it looked as if Goff was a top 10 quarterback in the league. Obviously, the Lions hope and believe that Goff can get back to that point with an offense that suits him.

Goff’s Major Goals for Lions Camp in 2022

As with most players, Goff’s primary focus in camp this year has to be to stay healthy and avoid any critical injuries. Any injury would represent a major setback for Goff, and would be trouble for the Lions as well given the lack of capable options the team has to rely on. Other than health, Goff has to do well to adjust to the offense and prove he can be just as adept at running it as he looked down the stretch. Goff will also have to show that he can develop a quick chemistry with some new Lions, including wideout DJ Chark. Last season, it took the team far too long to develop such chemistry, which led to some of the team’s early problems and slow start putting up points.

This year, the Lions are counting on Goff getting things going early and often, and it starts in camp. There’s pressure on him to show that the last run of games down the stretch wasn’t a fluke, and also to become the potential long-term answer at the position.

