Lions Place Veteran Defender on Injured Reserve, Future in Question?

The Detroit Lions are struggling with health in 2021, and one of the players who has embodied this is linebacker Trey Flowers.

As important as Flowers is to the defense, the player hasn’t been able to be on the field consistently enough this year. That’s been the case as Flowers tries to push through injury, but the team has decided that they are shutting the player down as a result of his injuries.

On Saturday, December 4, the Lions revealed that they had placed Flowers on injured reserve. The move ended the defender’s season, and cast a pall over the potential finish for his season in the Motor City. Here’s a look at the tweet which revealed the news:

#Lions announce roster moves: Place OLB Trey Flowers on reserve/injured Sign OLB Rashod Berry to the active roster from the practice squad Elevate LB Tavante Beckett and DE Bruce Hector from the practice squad to the active/inactive list — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 4, 2021

The Lions have needed Flowers to rush the passer, but he simply hasn’t been there due to injury. That’s not completely his fault, but it’s still been unfortunate for the team and for Flowers himself. Now, the only thing left to see is if this is indeed the final chapter or not for the former high-priced free agent.

Flowers’ Future Open to Question in 2022 Offseason

Many have been questioning whether or not the Lions would move on from Flowers, and it’s clear that he could have a very complicated future this coming offseason. Detroit has seemingly moved on from Flowers already, seeing other players rush the passer. That, combined with Flowers’ major price tag, could leave him on the chopping block as the team seeks to open more salary space.

Next season, Flowers is due to carry a cap hit of $23,239,000. The team has a potential out, but it would add $12,853,000 of dead cap to the team’s total. Whether or not that’s a roadblock to a move being made or if the Lions would like to keep Flowers remains to be seen, but it’s clear it could be the right time to pounce if the Lions aren’t confident in Flowers staying healthy or being an impact player. It isn’t about his leadership, but rather his production and price tag.

Flowers’ Career Stats & Highlights

It’s safe to say Flowers was coming into a huge season in Detroit in 2021. His massive contract makes him a bit of a target for those who want to see more production. In his Lions’ career, Flowers has 73 tackles, 9 sacks and just 2 forced fumbles. In his career, Flowers has racked up 30 total sacks and 237 tackles. Obviously, these numbers prove the talent is there, so being able to work Flowers into the right scheme and keep him healthy could be more the issue for the team at this point in time. In Week 1, Flowers put up 4 tackles plus 1 forced fumble as part of a solid effort. Since, he’s been more up and down due to injuries, and has never stayed healthy. Flowers has only 24 total tackles and 1.5 sacks this year.

Trey Flowers 2019 Highlights | Detroit Lions Since Week 8 Trey Flowers has recorded 6 sacks on the season, check them out! Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2019-12-11T20:13:02Z

Obviously, Flowers has talent, but he hasn’t stayed healthy. Injury will end his 2021 year, and might complicate things for 2022 in the future.

