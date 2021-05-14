Lions Could Look to Deal Fan-Favorite Offensive Lineman: Report

The Detroit Lions have had a shakeup along their offensive line, and more could be coming in the future given the depth the group has.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Lions’ offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby could be on the trading block. Crosby played plenty of snaps for the Lions, but with the addition of Penei Sewell, could be relegated to a simple depth piece in Detroit.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

As a result, the team could be looking to move on.

One name floating around as potential trade target: Lions OT Tyrell Crosby. Detroit giving indications it will consider or look to move Crosby, who started 12 games last year. Arrival of Penei Sewell changes the dynamic. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2021

The move to deal Crosby would not be a popular one with the fanbase considering he is one of the more popular players on the internet and has been since he was drafted. Regardless, football is a business, and the Lions have to think about what’s best for their roster and its future.

It will be fascinating to see what happens the rest of the offseason with Crosby and the Lions, but as for a player who could be on the way out, his name could be the next one up for the team.

Tyrell Crosby Biography

Crosby, an offensive tackle, was one of the better value picks of the 2018 NFL Draft for the Lions. He was a second-round talent that managed to slip all the way to the fifth-round, where Detroit snapped him up. After a solid career with the Oregon Ducks, Crosby has been transitioning to the NFL, and has been doing a nice job to get himself into the mix as the team’s swing tackle.

Though Crosby has only played in 38 NFL games and started 18, he’s still shaping up to have an important role along Detroit’s line in the future. Crosby has been called upon in the event of injury before, and has done a nice job to step up and hold down the fort for the team in the meantime. It’s more than possible that the Lions see Crosby as a player who could start elsewhere and don’t want to block him from being able to do that, while also netting themselves a solid return.

Detroit’s Offensive Line Suddenly Has Depoth

Even though Crosby was on the roster, it makes sense that the Lions would target another lineman for their rebuild. Even though the Lions have Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson and Frank Ragnow in the fold as well as quality young depth pieces like Crosby and Logan Stenberg, the team could need one more elite piece to perhaps cement their transformation toward one of the best groups in the NFL. While wideout and defense are big needs for the Lions, the team now has the makings of an elite group with Penei Sewell in the fold.

Now, it’s more than possible that the Lions have one of the best lines in the NFL as a result of this move. They have plenty of depth, so if they are looking to recoup some draft picks, dealing from a spot of strength could be a great move for the team.

READ NEXT: Lions Rookie to Miss Minicamp With COVID-19 Diagnosis