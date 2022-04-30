Intriguing Big 12 Tackle Headlines Lions UDFA Signings

The Detroit Lions have finished off their 2022 NFL draft class, and as usual, the next step for the team is to see what undrafted free agents they can bring into the fold for next season.

In the past and as recently as 2021, the Lions have had success with undrafted free agents cracking the roster, so it would not be a stretch to see another few players from this group crack the roster or multiple players from this group crack the team’s practice squad in 2022.

What does the team’s undrafted class look like this year? Here’s a look at more about some of the names that have surfaced.

Central Michigan WR Kalil Pimpleton. A wide receiver with smaller 5-9 size but big production, Pimpleton put up an eye-catching 2,131 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air in split time with Virgina Tech before coming back local. Pimpleton can also run the ball a bit given 303 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

Appalachian State DE Demetrius Taylor. Another lineman for the Lions in the form of Taylor, who was incredibly productive in college with 137 tackles and 26.5 sacks in college. Taylor also has an interception and 6 forced fumbles up front and will compete for a job in camp.

TCU LT Obinna Eze. A Memphis transfer, Eze was an honorable mention as a Big 12 newcomer of the year player and a big body up front to come in and compete with one of the best offensive lines in the league.

Breaking Down Lions’ UDFA Class

The Lions have had a strong draft class, but the team has done a decent job with some of these additions. Brad Holmes admitted post-draft that the team could have a smaller UDFA class this year than in 2021, but the team did a nice job to add a player in Pimpleton who could be a hidden-gem for the team’s offense. Additionally, Taylor is a versatile weapon along the defensive line. Eze adds some competition to the offensive line and depth.

Lions 2022 NFL Draft Recap

The Lions have been enjoying perhaps their second straight strong draft in the last few years. On Thursday night, Detroit started strong with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan, who will be a slam-dunk fit for the defense as well as a hit locally given he grew up in town. After that, the Lions traded up for wideout Jameson Williams, who should add a dynamic element to their offense. Day two brought the team some more defensive help with gritty and classy Josh Paschal, who may also have a future in acting. Super athletic safety Kirby Joseph closed out the day, and should contend for a role quickly in the Motor City on a needy defense. During day three, the Lions added Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell, Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, Jackson State linebacker James Houston and Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas.

All-told, it was a solid draft for the Lions that filled plenty of needs. Adding these undrafted free agents to the mix should help the Lions as it relates to creating even more quality depth for the roster.

