Week 17 Rooting Interests for Lions to Lock Down a Top 2022 Pick

The Detroit Lions are positioning themselves well to add a very high pick to the draft stable for the 2022 offseason, and Week 17 offers the team yet another chance to close in on locking down a top selection.

Obviously, the Lions remain alive for the top pick in the draft, but they’re going to have to get a few things to go their way down the stretch to make that happen now that the team has found their second win of the season. As a result, the focus for the Lions will have to be scoreboard watching and hoping things go well again.

Last week, the Lions managed to get Houston off their tail a bit after the Texans scored a major upset win against the Los Angeles Chargers. As a result, the team is looking like a good bet to lock down a high draft pick, perhaps even the second-overall selection for 2022.

For that to happen quickly, though, there are some things that the Lions will have to see go their way this week. What games should the Lions be watching? Here’s a look at what fans should remember most of all for Week 17 to help Detroit’s draft selection.

New York Giants Over Chicago Bears

The Lions don’t figure to get hot near the end of the year and rattle off two more wins, but if they did, they could catch the Giants, who have been quietly terrible down the stretch of the season this year. New York has been on this list for weeks, but continues to come up small in the clutch, losing multiple games. The Bears picked up a big win in Week 16 and have beaten the Lions twice so they are no threat. Seeing the Giants get a fifth win would be huge toward keeping the Lions locked in near the top of the standings. The good news? Someone is going to win this matchup for Detroit’s draft position benefit.

Jacksonville Jaguars Over New England Patriots

File this one under probably not going to happen, but Lions fans can dream anyway. The Jaguars have been arguably the biggest train-wreck in the NFL, and with an interim coach as well as a roster with holes, it is more than farfetched to think they can beat the Patriots. Still, that’s why they play the games, and upsets have played out in recent weeks that have surprised on the field. If the Jaguars lose this, it’s likely that they will take a major step towards ensuring the top pick. A Jacksonville win would invite the Lions back into the conversation for the top selection, even if it would be a minor miracle at this point in time.

New York Jets Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Jets stumbled into a win against Jacksonville last week, and while it wasn’t convincing, it was enough to buy the Lions some additional breathing room in the standings as well. This week, another win could cement the fact that the Jets aren’t a threat to the Lions at all into Week 18. Like other matchups on this list, this is likely more of a hope for the Lions than an expectation, but a victory would allow the Lions to feel confident that the Jets could not sneak up and grab a top two selection. Don’t count on it happening, but it’s something to root for, indeed.

Houston Texans Over San Francisco 49ers

The Lions received one Christmas miracle from the Texans. Can they get another? It isn’t a stretch to say Houston has to be feeling very good after their big win over the Chargers late in the season. That got them off Detroit’s draft pick tail for now, and another win would help push the Lions into a near lock at the top of the draft. Seeing multiple four win teams find another victory would be the quickest way for the Lions to lock down a top selection for this offseason.

