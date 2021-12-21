Josh Reynolds Deserves Credit for Helping to Unlock Lions Offense

The Detroit Lions are looking like a changed team on the offensive side of the ball, and a big reason for that might be a player they picked up on the waiver wire.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds has been a breath of fresh air for the Lions since he joined the team. In Week 15, he managed to score his second touchdown with the Lions. In total, he’s put up 259 yards with Detroit and has been arguably the biggest reason the team is moving the ball.

With Reynolds, Jared Goff is looking like a new quarterback. He is making confident decisions and can scan the field and hit open wideouts. Reynolds has been able to expand the field so that others might operate. It’s been a great pairing for the Lions, and since Reynolds came along, the team has been much better on the offensive side. Given his addition and what he has done, it might not be a coincidence for the team.

According to wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown who spoke to the media after the game on December 19, Reynolds has managed to bring things together for the entire offense since coming aboard.





“Josh, he’s been doing great for us as you can see. Long receiver, tall, obviously has a goo history with Jared (Goff),” St. Brown said. “They know each other back from the Rams, so probably going to say that helps a little. Chemistry is huge. and they have that chemistry. It helps everyone, it helps all of us get open, helps the running backs break free if they’re in different coverage. So everything I think works hand in hand.”

It’s safe to say that Reynolds has made a huge difference for the team. If adding one big-play wideout can open things up for Goff and the team, it’s exciting to think what the Lions might be able to do this offseason with the draft and free agency.

Dan Campbell: Josh Reynolds a ‘Really Good’ Addition

The Lions’ boss who is calling the plays would know what Reynolds did for the offense, and as he said, he believes that Reynolds has been a good addition across the board for the team and a big reason the Detroit offense has turned things around late this season. Speaking to the media on Monday, December 20, Campbell said that Reynolds has been a huge key in the cog.

Coach Campbell on the addition of @J_Rey_11 pic.twitter.com/2V6hz9vafl — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 20, 2021

“I think it’s been a big part, I do. There’s multiple factors that play into why I feel we’re better but I think the addition of him has certainly helped,” Campbell told the media. “He kind of brings us something that is a little different. A little different flavor. His size, length, speed, ball skills. He’s a smart, smart guy. He’s been a really good addition for us. I’ll tell you what, he’s a damn good teammate too. You just watch him, he’s excited for one of his teammates and he will block, he is excited for a teammate when he makes a play. He’s been a good addition for us now.”

The coach is a big believer in what Reynolds has meant to the team.

Reynolds Career Stats & Highlights

At just 26 years old, Reynolds is one of the better young pass catchers on the market currently. After starting his career with Texas A&M in college and putting up 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career, he was scooped up in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL draft by Los Angeles. In his NFL career, Reynolds hasn’t made a huge impact, but has put up 1,540 yards and 9 scores in his career. Most of that production came with the Rams, and after signing in Tennessee, Reynolds did not see much playing time or make much of an impact. With just 90 total yards receiving, it makes sense he would want a new chance at generating more offense somewhere else, which is what the Titans are giving him via release.

Reynolds has gotten a chance to blossom in Detroit and is helping his new team’s offense in a big way as a result.

