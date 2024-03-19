Lions Predicted to Target ‘Rising’ WR to ‘Keep Improving’ Offense

Pundits initially expected the Detroit Lions to use the first round of the 2024 NFL draft to find a future top cornerback or an elite pass rushing prospect. However, the Lions found stopgaps at those needs in NFL free agency. Therefore, on March 19, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected the Lions to upgrade their offense in the first round with wide receiver Xavier Legette.

Kiper slotted Legette to the Lions at No. 29 overall in his latest NFL mock draft.

“How good is this Detroit roster? General manager Brad Holmes has done a stellar job since he was hired in 2021,” Kiper wrote. “He filled the Lions’ biggest offseason hole with the trade for underrated cornerback Carlton Davis, which gives him some flexibility here. I’d like to see the Lions add another playmaker for quarterback Jared Goff.

“Legette is rising in my rankings after he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and tested well in the other drills at the combine. While I will quibble with South Carolina for listing him at 6-foot-3 when he’s actually 6-foot-1, I won’t hold that against him. He had a fantastic 2023 season, with 1,255 receiving yards while averaging 17.7 yards per catch.

“He dominated cornerbacks on crossing routes, lining up in the slot and outside. This is a way to keep improving the Detroit offense.”

With Legette, the Lions could add a receiver to help replace veteran Josh Reynolds. Detroit’s second-leading receiver in 2023, Reynolds posted 40 catches for 608 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns last season.

In 12 games at South Carolina during 2023, Legette had 71 catches for 1,255 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.