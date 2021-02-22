Lions Directed to Strike Big Trade for 2020 NFL Tackles Leader

The Detroit Lions have plenty of holes to choose from on the roster, so picking out the biggest could seem like a challenge for the team.

On the defensive side of the ball, there are multiple spots that could use a significant upgrade. But what to do for the Lions, who theoretically have limited funds to operate with in free agency as well as multiple draft needs? The conditions could be ideal for a well-placed trade, and that’s just what Bleacher Report hints at in a recent piece.

Recently, writer Brent Sobleski put together a list of the ideal trade targets for every team in the league this offseason. When it came to the Lions, Sobleski sees the team needing to make a defensive fix, especially at the needy spot of linebacker. For this reason, he believes the Lions should be targeting Zach Cunningham of the Houston Texans with a trade.

Here’s what Sobleski wrote as to why:

“Special assistant to Detroit Lions ownership and former four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Chris Spielman is fond of saying “See ball, get ball.” Well, Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham encapsulates that motto more than anyone after leading the NFL with 164 tackles in 2020. During his four-year career, Cunningham has 503 tackles and has increased his output in each season. The Texans signed the linebacker to an ill-advised four-year, $58 million contract extension prior to the 2020 campaign. Now, the organization is in upheaval, and everyone should be fair game as new general manager Nick Caserio needs to recoup draft assets. Detroit is unsettled at middle linebacker since Jarrad Davis flamed out as a 2017 first-round draft pick. The 26-year-old will be a free agent.”

The last few seasons, it’s not hard to see why the Detroit defense has been so bad on the field. They’ve had a lack of playmaking and leadership at linebacker, which is tough for a team to withstand. Adding a player like Cunningham would theoretically give them a chance to clean up these issues quickly during a key offseason.

Zach Cunningham Stats

Since coming into the league as a second-round pick in 2017 out of Vanderbilt, Cunningham has been a solid player in the league, totaling 503 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 interception and 15 deflected passes. Overall, Cunningham is a quick linebacker that covers a lot of ground on the field with his speed and ability to make plays. In 2020, he led the NFL in tackles, which is huge considering the Lions need to find a way to get more production at the spot in the middle which Cunningham has played very well during his time in the league.

In college, Cunningham was a first-team All-American player in 2016. At 26 years-old, he’s far from washed up and can still make a huge impact on the league.

Linebacker Huge Offseason Need for Lions

Detroit will have some heavy lifting to do this offseason across their roster, but especially at linebacker. The team hasn’t been able to get anyone to play consistent football at the spot in years, and names like Jarrad Davis and Jahlani Tavai have been draft busts for all intents and purposes early in their career. Veteran production is a must and the Lions are going to have to find it somewhere this offseason even if they don’t make a trade like this one.

At a spot where there figures to be plenty of change, the Lions could shake things up with a big name trade that might benefit their defense both now and later. That’s what some want to see the team doing when all is said and done this offseason.

