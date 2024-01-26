TE Zach Ertz Delivers Strong Statement on Joining Lions

Tight end Zach Ertz implied to the media on January 24 that he wasn’t going to jump at his first free-agency opportunity. He suffered an injury earlier this season and has a 17-month-old son at home.

But Ertz also told the media that he couldn’t resist the chance to sign with the Detroit Lions.

“I wanted to have the right opportunity if I was going to leave [home] at this point in the year,” Ertz told reporters. “Being here with these guys. Learning from a head coach that was a tight end. I felt like it was something I couldn’t turn down.”

The Lions officially signed Ertz to their practice squad on January 24. That was two days after NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Lions planned to add the veteran tight end.

If elevated to the active roster for the NFC championship game, Ertz could help replace tight end Brock Wright. The Lions placed Wright on injured reserve on January 24.