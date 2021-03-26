Lions Have Heavy Presence at Top Quarterback’s Pro Day

The Detroit Lions have promised that they will do their diligence on the quarterback position for the 2021 NFL Draft, and that appears to be the case in a big way

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Lions had a major presence at the pro day for BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. Both general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have been said to be in attendance for the event.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Breer broke the news with a Tweet on Friday, the day of Wilson giving the scouts a closer look at him in Provo, Utah.

More names rolling in: Lions GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell are also in Provo for BYU QB Zach Wilson's Pro Day. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 26, 2021

Obviously, Wilson is a player that could make sense for the Lions if they like him, but it’s possible the team doesn’t have a high enough pick to secure Wilson at all. The draft is unpredictable, but most figure Wilson should have enough talent to come off the board well within the first three to five selections in the draft. Wilson could also have a tie to Detroit via John Dorsey, who had a pre-draft connection to his family.

Even such, it’s interesting that the Lions are looking at Wilson, and especially interesting given they just attended the pro day for quarterback Trey Lance a few weeks back.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Zach Wilson Stats and Highlights

Playing with BYU, Wilson has been one of the most intriguing talents to play college football this season. In the last three seasons with the Cougars, Wilson has put up 6,924 yards, 50 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions. He’s got a strong arm and the ability to drop the deep ball in the hands of his wideouts.

BYU QB Zach Wilson 2020 Mid-Season HighlightsThis kid is first round pick impressive. Enjoy 2020-10-24T01:27:27Z

Wilson is a junior, so it’s possible he still comes back to school and there hasn’t been a final decision made on that front at this point in time. Still, he has the talent to be one of the top five quarterbacks in this draft class. While he might not come with the hype of a Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields or Trey Lance, it’s clear Wilson is talented himself and his star will only grow brighter in the future.

If he transitions into the league, Wilson will be looking to follow in the footsteps of other successful BYU quarterbacks like Ty Detmer, Steve Young, Jim McMahon and Taysom Hill.

Lions Chances of Drafting a Quarterback in 2021

The Lions will have Jared Goff set to come in the building, and he seems primed to be at least the short term solution for the team. Goff is still 26 and theoretically could still have his best days ahead of him considering the fact he is 6-5 as a starter in the playoffs, appeared in a Super Bowl and played late in the 2020-2021 season with a thumb injury. Knowing this, it’s a wiser bet the Lions would consider a wideout or a defensive player with their first selection this year. A quarterback to add to the mix could be prioritized later in the draft, however.

Given Holmes seems to appreciate the quarterback class, it wouldn’t be wise to bet on the Lions skipping the position entirely. It will be fascinating to see how much homework they do on the signal callers all things considered with Holmes’ position in mind.

It’s clear he is going to remain interested in the position, and Wilson is merely the latest quarterback the team is eying.

READ NEXT: Dan Campbell Quote Could Shed Light on Lions Draft Plans