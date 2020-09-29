Eagles Coach Calls Out Ex-Steelers Star: ‘He Wasn’t Playing His Best Ball’

The Eagles shelled out $39 million for Javon Hargrave under the premise he was the best nose tackle in football.

It’s been very much a work in progress through the first three weeks. Hargrave has been trying to get up to speed after missing all of training camp with two injuries: pectoral strain, hamstring. He made his Eagles’ debut in Week 2 and saw just 25 defensive snaps in a situational role, then went up to 32 snaps against Cincinnati.

The 305-pounder has yet to record a tackle in a midnight green jersey, but rest assured it’s coming. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz admitted that Hargrave “wasn’t playing his best ball” versus Los Angeles — let’s be honest, no one on that side of the ball did — but preached patience with a guy Pro Football Focus ranked as a top-10 interior defender in 2019.

“He’s missed so much time in training camp and no offseason program. So not that you excuse anything, but I think it wasn’t a surprise that he wasn’t playing his best ball,” Schwartz said. “But I thought he made a really big jump from last week to this week. He was disruptive.”

Hargrave is part of what was supposed to be the most dominating defensive-tackle rotation in football. Malik Jackson has 33 career sacks. Fletcher Cox has 49. Hargrave has 14.5. The Eagles’ new triumvirate has combined for 1.5 sacks and 15 tackles so far this season.

Here is Javon Hargrave talking about his health and getting acclimated to the #Eagles defense. He was full-go at today’s practice. Feeling good. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/S4CwrU8FTH — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 23, 2020

“He was gaining ground to the quarterback on some of those heavy play actions, which is one of the things we expect from him,” Schwartz said of Hargrave. “He was around the football a lot. I thought he took a really big step, and I think he’s going to fit really well for what we do.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ex-Eagle Tim Jernigan Released by Jaguars

Speaking of interior pass-rushers, the Jaguars released Tim Jernigan on Monday following a game where he recorded one tackle in 54 defensive snaps. Jacksonville has decided to start its youth movement early in what appears to be a rebuilding year.

Jernigan could be an attractive piece for a team in win-now mode. The Seahawks and Bears immediately come to mind considering injuries to their defensive lines. The Eagles? Well, let’s say a reunion with Jernigan seems like a longshot.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released former Florida State star Timmy Jernigan.https://t.co/ElKrRXwiCc pic.twitter.com/7cn8G3ZPTG — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 28, 2020

The 295-pounder certainly was a key cog on their 2017 Super Bowl team, not coincidentally that was the last time he played more than 10 games. Jernigan has 133 career tackles (29 for loss) and 17.5 sacks (48 quarterback hits) in parts of seven NFL seasons.

Schwartz was asked to compare Hargrave to Jernigan on Tuesday, in terms of both players’ ability to switch defensive systems and move from a two-gap scheme in Pittsburgh to a more aggressive front in Philly. The Eagles’ defensive coordinator didn’t quite see the same situation.

“You know what, last week wasn’t his best game,” Schwartz said. “But I think we could probably go man-for-man along our team and coaching staff and we would say it wasn’t our best game. And it was his first action in the scheme.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number