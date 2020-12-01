Eagles Look to Unleash ‘Freaky’ Jalen Hurts on Seahawks, NFL

It was only a year ago that Jalen Hurts was wowing college football fans with his rocket arm and lightning-quick feet. The dual-threat quarterback was the Heisman Trophy runner-up after accounting for 52 total touchdowns (32 passing, 20 rushing) as a senior at Oklahoma. Now he’ll look to unleash that same game-changing “freaky” athleticism on the NFL.

Hurts, a gadget-play specialist in his first nine NFL games, will reportedly see an increase in snaps tonight for the Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Philadelphia selected the dynamic playmaker — amid a good deal of backlash and criticism — in the second round (53rd overall) in April’s draft. He was promoted to the backup quarterback spot, ahead of Nate Sudfeld and behind Carson Wentz, in Week 2.

While Wentz remains the starter for Week 12, Hurts will see time as the lone wolf under center whereas the rookie had only played previously in two-quarterback sets flanked by Wentz. His bigger role — despite being denied by Eagles head coach Doug Pederson — was revealed by both ESPN’s Tim McManus and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Jalen Hurts is expected to receive increased playing time at quarterback, and unlike on previous snaps, Wentz won’t be on the field,” Rapoport said. “It will be the first time in 2020 that this dynamic will take place. It’s unlikely that Hurts, the second-round Heisman finalist from Oklahoma and Alabama, will get to take an entire series. More likely, it will be two or three plays at a time. But, based on the game plan and the week of practice, he should see his most significant snaps yet.”

ICYMI: The #Eagles will feature QB Jalen Hurts more tonight than we’ve seen him, as the rookie is set for increased snaps with Carson Wentz off the field: https://t.co/QqFNeRlGV2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020

Hurts Getting ‘Freaky’ in the Open Field

Hurts went viral with pre-draft comments he made to former NFL head coach Steve Mariucci last February. The Texas native was participating in Mariucci’s “whiteboard test” during a classroom session on NFL Network and regurgitated a play back to him from memory. To which Mariucci said: “You’re going to do well, man.”

End scene, right? Wrong. Then Hurts went on to explain how he likes to get “freaky” in the open field to a wide-eyed and confused Mariucci.

Swap Mariucci for Dougie P in this video. This is why Jalen Hurts is getting more snaps tonight … pic.twitter.com/F5PvStiZ70 #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 30, 2020

“I think I’m one of a kind,” Hurts said, “being able to use my athleticism in the pocket when needed and be freaky in the open field too when I have to as well.”

Will he get “freaky” tonight versus Seattle? No one knows for sure. However, the part about Hurts spitting back plays on the fly is something that the Eagles coaching staff admitted to seeing at training camp during virtual meetings.

Jack Driscoll Loses Bet to Hurts, Wears Alabama Jersey

The Iron Bowl is one of the most storied college football rivalries in the country. It pits two SEC powerhouses, Alabama and Auburn, against each other for ultimate bragging rights.

This year, the historic game left much to be desired thanks to a 42-13 blowout win by the Crimson Tide. But that didn’t stop one first-year Eagles player from making good on his pre-game bet with his rookie teammate. Offensive tackle Jack Driscoll was spotted wearing a Jalen Hurts’ jersey during Sunday’s walk-through.

Hurts, of course, spent three years at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma for his senior season. Meanwhile, Driscoll started 45 consecutive games at right tackle for Auburn. The loser had to wear the other player’s college jersey which Driscoll begrudgingly did, mask on and everything.

Jack Driscoll lost a bet with Jalen Hurts after Alabama beat Auburn. He has to wear a Hurts’ jersey as a result. Good timing! #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/LYs4SGzbQn — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 30, 2020

