Waiver Wire Week 12: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

Waiver Wire Week 12: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 12

Getty Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints.

Week 12’s fantasy football waiver wire is highlighted by a signal-caller in New Orleans answering the bell in the absence of Drew Brees. Plus a rookie in Baltimore beginning to establish himself as the lead-back in their rushing attack.

Below we break down some of the most notable names to target after an exciting Week 11, while also supplying you with a full list of the top waiver-wire additions heading into Week 12.

* All owned percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Notable Waiver Wire Targets for Week 12

Taysom Hill, QB, NO
(42% Owned)

The question of whether Hill could produce for your fantasy lineup from the quarterback position has been answered. Hill racked up 24.42 points, completing 18 of 23 pass attempts. Furthermore, he added 51 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, marking the third consecutive week in which he’s outrushed Alvin Kamara. Hill takes on a Broncos defense in Week 12 who has surrendered three-TD outings to the QB position in two of their last four games.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL
(62% Owned)

After a dip in touches the week prior, Dobbins record a career-high 17 touches in Week 11. He’s now received 11-plus touches in four of his last five games, including 12-plus carries in three of his last four games. More important than his number of touches were the lack of touches for his backfield mates. Gus Edwards saw just three carries against the Titans, his second consecutive game with sub-eight rushing attempts. Mark Ingram has totaled a mere seven rushing yards since returning from injury in Week 10. Dobbins gets what should be perceived as a difficult matchup against Pittsburgh this coming week. With that said, he did notch a career-high 113 rushing yards back in Week 8 against the Steelers.

Damiere Byrd, WR, NE
(2% Owned)

Byrd had taken a backseat to teammate Jakobi Meyers for a bit in recent weeks, but reemerged in Week 11 to the tune of 132 receiving yards and 26.3 points. Rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues, Byrd has seen 16 total targets over two of his last three games. Problem is, he was not targeted a single time in that other game. The Patriots passing game is certainly a bit Jekyll and Hyde, but Byrd does get a Cardinals defense in Week 12 who have surrendered six receiving TDs to WRs since their Week 8 bye.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND
(42% Owned)

Pittman followed up his first career 100-yard performance by scoring his first NFL touchdown in Week 11. Pittman gets a highly-welcoming matchup in Week 12 against Tennessee. Only the Seahawks have surrendered more fantasy points to opposing WRs than the Titans have this season.

Top Waiver Wire Targets  for Week 12

#

 Top Waiver-Wire Targets

% Owned

Wk. 12 Opp.

1

 Taysom Hill QB I NO

42%

@ DEN

2

 Damien Harris RB I NE

76%

vs. ARI

3

 JK Dobbins RB I BAL

62%

@ PIT

4

 Nyheim Hines RB I IND

76%

vs. TEN

5

 Kalen Ballage RB I LAC

78%

@ BUF

6

 Michael Pittman Jr. WR I IND

42%

vs. TEN

7

 Carlos Hyde RB I SEA

46%

@ PHI

8

 Dallas Goedert TE I PHI

71%

vs. SEA

9

 Cole Beasley WR I BUF

51%

vs. LAC

10

 Younghoe Koo K I ATL

73%

vs. LV

11

 Curtis Samuel WR I CAR

49%

@ MIN

12

 Allen Lazard WR I GB

43%

vs. CHI

13

 JD McKissic RB I WAS

8%

@ DAL

14

 Jalen Reagor WR I PHI

29%

vs. SEA

15

 Randall Cobb WR I HOU

16%

@ DET

16

 Josh Reynolds WR I LAR

11%

vs. SF

17

 Giovani Bernard RB I CIN

77%

vs. NYG

18

 Jakobi Meyers WR I NE

60%

vs. ARI

19

 Damiere Byrd WR I NE

2%

vs. ARI

20

 Cam Akers RB I LAR

30%

vs. SF

21

 Devontae Booker RB I LV

10%

@ ATL

22

 Cordarrelle Patterson RB/WR I CHI

7%

@ GB

23

 PJ Walker QB I CAR

2%

@ MIN

24

 KhaDarel Hodge WR I CLE

0%

@ JAC

25

 N’Keal Harry WR I NE

60%

vs. ARI

26

 Jakeem Grant WR I MIA

9%

@ NYJ

27

 Jordan Akins TE I HOU

2%

@ DET

28

 Kerryon Johnson RB I DET

16%

vs. HOU

READ NEXT

Read More
, ,