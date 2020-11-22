Waiver Wire Week 12: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

Week 12’s fantasy football waiver wire is highlighted by a signal-caller in New Orleans answering the bell in the absence of Drew Brees. Plus a rookie in Baltimore beginning to establish himself as the lead-back in their rushing attack.

Below we break down some of the most notable names to target after an exciting Week 11, while also supplying you with a full list of the top waiver-wire additions heading into Week 12.

Notable Waiver Wire Targets for Week 12

Taysom Hill, QB, NO

(42% Owned)

The question of whether Hill could produce for your fantasy lineup from the quarterback position has been answered. Hill racked up 24.42 points, completing 18 of 23 pass attempts. Furthermore, he added 51 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, marking the third consecutive week in which he’s outrushed Alvin Kamara. Hill takes on a Broncos defense in Week 12 who has surrendered three-TD outings to the QB position in two of their last four games.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL

(62% Owned)

After a dip in touches the week prior, Dobbins record a career-high 17 touches in Week 11. He’s now received 11-plus touches in four of his last five games, including 12-plus carries in three of his last four games. More important than his number of touches were the lack of touches for his backfield mates. Gus Edwards saw just three carries against the Titans, his second consecutive game with sub-eight rushing attempts. Mark Ingram has totaled a mere seven rushing yards since returning from injury in Week 10. Dobbins gets what should be perceived as a difficult matchup against Pittsburgh this coming week. With that said, he did notch a career-high 113 rushing yards back in Week 8 against the Steelers.

Damiere Byrd, WR, NE

(2% Owned)

Byrd had taken a backseat to teammate Jakobi Meyers for a bit in recent weeks, but reemerged in Week 11 to the tune of 132 receiving yards and 26.3 points. Rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues, Byrd has seen 16 total targets over two of his last three games. Problem is, he was not targeted a single time in that other game. The Patriots passing game is certainly a bit Jekyll and Hyde, but Byrd does get a Cardinals defense in Week 12 who have surrendered six receiving TDs to WRs since their Week 8 bye.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND

(42% Owned)

Pittman followed up his first career 100-yard performance by scoring his first NFL touchdown in Week 11. Pittman gets a highly-welcoming matchup in Week 12 against Tennessee. Only the Seahawks have surrendered more fantasy points to opposing WRs than the Titans have this season.

Top Waiver Wire Targets for Week 12

# Top Waiver-Wire Targets % Owned Wk. 12 Opp. 1 Taysom Hill QB I NO 42% @ DEN 2 Damien Harris RB I NE 76% vs. ARI 3 JK Dobbins RB I BAL 62% @ PIT 4 Nyheim Hines RB I IND 76% vs. TEN 5 Kalen Ballage RB I LAC 78% @ BUF 6 Michael Pittman Jr. WR I IND 42% vs. TEN 7 Carlos Hyde RB I SEA 46% @ PHI 8 Dallas Goedert TE I PHI 71% vs. SEA 9 Cole Beasley WR I BUF 51% vs. LAC 10 Younghoe Koo K I ATL 73% vs. LV 11 Curtis Samuel WR I CAR 49% @ MIN 12 Allen Lazard WR I GB 43% vs. CHI 13 JD McKissic RB I WAS 8% @ DAL 14 Jalen Reagor WR I PHI 29% vs. SEA 15 Randall Cobb WR I HOU 16% @ DET 16 Josh Reynolds WR I LAR 11% vs. SF 17 Giovani Bernard RB I CIN 77% vs. NYG 18 Jakobi Meyers WR I NE 60% vs. ARI 19 Damiere Byrd WR I NE 2% vs. ARI 20 Cam Akers RB I LAR 30% vs. SF 21 Devontae Booker RB I LV 10% @ ATL 22 Cordarrelle Patterson RB/WR I CHI 7% @ GB 23 PJ Walker QB I CAR 2% @ MIN 24 KhaDarel Hodge WR I CLE 0% @ JAC 25 N’Keal Harry WR I NE 60% vs. ARI 26 Jakeem Grant WR I MIA 9% @ NYJ 27 Jordan Akins TE I HOU 2% @ DET 28 Kerryon Johnson RB I DET 16% vs. HOU