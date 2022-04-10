‘Absolutely Crazy, I Love Him:’ Pedri Praises Barcelona Teammate

Barcelona midfielder Pedri was full of praise for his 17-year-old teammate Gavi after the two players came off the bench and combined brilliantly to help Xavi’s side win 3-2 at Levante in La Liga on Sunday, April 10.

Pedri was on target to make it 2-1 to Barcelona on 63 minutes after a brilliant run and pass from Gavi. The goalscorer spoke to Movistar after the match and made it quite clear just how impressed he has been with his midfield teammate, as reported by Marca.

GAVI AND PEDRI COME OFF THE BENCH AND MAKE IT 2-1 BARCA! pic.twitter.com/sgxDPUegYL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 10, 2022

“Gavi has immense quality, great potential,” he explained after the final whistle. “The intensity that he brings to games…is absolutely crazy. I love him and I wish him the best.”

Pedri has now scored three goals in his last five matches in all competitions. Opta highlighted the midfielder’s improved scoring rate.

3 – Barcelona's Pedri González has scored three goals on aggregate in his last five appearances in all competitions, as many as in his previouos 46 games with the Blaugranas. Inspired. pic.twitter.com/wfklMVKd27 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 10, 2022

Substitute Luuk de Jong scored the winner for Barcelona in stoppage time to seal all three points from a wild game. Levante were awarded three penalties in the match, with Jose Morales and Gonzalo Melero scoring from the spot, but Roger Marti saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Pedri Admits Barcelona Lacking Freshness

Xavi started Pedri on the bench against Levante in a move to give the 19-year-old a breather. However, he ended up bringing on the midfielder with Gavi in the second half with Barcelona trailing 1-0.

The substitutions helped Barca get back in the game but Pedri admitted the team are starting to feel the effects of a hectic playing schedule, with Sunday’s game sandwiched between two legs of a Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Although Levante are down the bottom, they work well and they deserve more in the games. We were lucky with Luuk’s goal in the final minutes,” he said. “I think we are having a lot of games in a row and it shows in the legs. Today there was a lack of intensity at the beginning.”

Barca’s victory extends the team’s unbeaten run to 15 games and sees Xavi’s side move back into second place in La Liga. The Catalans are level on points with Sevilla and three ahead of Atletico but, crucially, have a game in hand on both rivals.

Xavi Gives His Verdict on Barcelona Win

Barcelona coach Xavi was spotted wildly celebrating De Jong’s late winner on the touchline after seeing his men survive an incredibly tough test at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

The Game Winner pic.twitter.com/ymKKWHaErZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 10, 2022

Xavi shared his thoughts on the match and singled out goalkeeper Ter Stegen and match-winner De Jong for praise.

“One of the keys is Marc’s save and another is Luuk’s goal. These are details that ultimately count. That’s why we have a great goalkeeper and a great striker. They’ve made a great effort,” he said. “In the end we need the whole team. Tired people, with a lot of minutes, we are giving rest and rotations. Hence the changes. The dynamic is very positive and we have to keep going.”

Barca now turn their attentions to the Europa League once again and the visit from Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, April 14. The tie is level at 1-1 after the first leg but Barca do have home advantage for the return.

