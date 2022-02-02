Adama Traore Reveals What Xavi Wants From Him at Barcelona

Barcelona new signing Adama Traore has revealed he’s spoken to new coach Xavi Hernandez already and been told what the boss wants from him at the Camp Nou.

Adama was presented as a new Barcelona player at the club on Wednesday, February 2 and told reporters at a press conference that he’s already had a chat with Xavi, as reported by Diario Sport.

“Xavi’s asked me for the same as the other wingers: to show my talent, take players on and try and score goal,” he said. “I have never played as a full-back, but a wing-back, yes. I have played as a centre forward, a left-winger… I can play different positions.”

The 26-year-old came through the club’s youth academy before leaving in 2015 for the Premier League. Traore admits plenty has changed since then but could not hide his delight at returning to his former home.

“I have been away for seven years and I am really happy to be back,” he said. “I have changed physically and I am more experienced. It’s an honour to be able to work with Laporta and Xavi again. I have always followed Barça.”

Laporta Hints at Traore Stay

Traore will spend the rest of the season on loan at Barcelona, but his transfer does include a purchase option. President Joan Laporta also attended the news conference and made it clear there is a good chance Traore could end up staying permanently.

“It’s a free option, not obligatory, for either both parties,” he said as reported by Football Espana. “There are fixed amounts and at the end of the season we will sit down with Adama and his representatives and I wish that we exercise this option.”

The purchase option is reportedly set at €30 million. However, it’s worth noting that Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao is currently on loan at Wolves and there has been speculation the two clubs could decide on a swap deal instead.

Adama is Barcelona’s New No. 11

Barcelona also confirmed that Adama is the club’s new No. 11, replacing Yusuf Demir who saw his loan from Rapid Vienna cut short in January. The winger will follow in the footsteps of players such as Neymar and Rivaldo who have also worn the No. 11 at Barcelona.

Our new number 1️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ddjRqRbOOC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 2, 2022

Traore is clearly hoping he can make the move permanent. He spoke about how Xavi and Barcelona’s other veteran players have shown him that it is possible to play for the club for a long club after graduating from La Masia.

“He [Xavi] is a legend. Since I made my Barça debut, he’s helped me a lot. We spoke a lot about life and other issues,” he added. “Along with Puyol, Busquets, Jordi Alba, Pique, whose birthday is today… they have all been formed at La Masia and have shown us the path to follow to spend many years in the first team.”

The new signing is expected to make his debut on Sunday, February 6 in Barcelona’s next game. Defending champions Atletico Madrid are up next in a huge game in La Liga which could see Barcelona move into the top four with a win at the Camp Nou.

