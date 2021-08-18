Sergio Aguero Confims Barcelona Squad Number For 2021-22

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has confirmed he will not be wearing Lionel Messi’s famous No. 10 shirt next season and will take on the No. 19 for the 2021-22 campaign instead.

The Catalan giants are yet to confirm all the team’s squad numbers for the new season, but Aguero has taken to social media to show off his new Barcelona jersey with a post on Instagram.

Aguero had been one of the contenders to take the No. 10. The striker has worn the number at previous club Manchester City, while Gerard Pique has revealed he told Aguero he should take over from Messi.

The Argentine is yet to debut for Barcelona since arriving at the club on a free transfer in the summer, and supporters will have to wait to see the new signing in action too. Barca has confirmed Aguero picked up a calf injury in training and is not expected back until October at the earliest.

Speculation Over Aguero Future Already

Aguero may not have made his debut yet for Barcelona but there has already been speculation he could leave the club. La Liga TV host Phil Kitromilides told the Spanish Football Podcast that Aguero’s already thinking about a move to MLS, as reported by Football Espana.

The striker is said to be considering his options after being left disappointed by close friend Lionel Messi’s departure. The Argentine had looked set to link up with his compatriot for the first time at club level before Barca confirmed Messi would not be able to continue at the club.

It’s not the first time there had been speculation about Aguero leaving Barcelona, despite the fact he only signed for the club in May. The 33-year-old did respond to the rumors earlier this month and told reporters, “Don’t worry, you have me all year long.”

Aguero will add to Barcelona’s attacking options but will face a fight for a place in the starting XI. Ronald Koeman already has Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, and Memphis Depay available, while Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele will add to the Dutchman’s options once back from injury.

Coutinho Offered The No. 10

Meanwhile, Barca has still to confirm which player, if any, will take over the famous No. 10 shirt. One player who has emerged as a surprise option is Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian has been offered the shirt and is considering whether to take on the iconic number, as reported by Roger Torello at Mundo Deportivo.

Coutinho wore the No. 14 at Barca last season but that number appears to have gone to reserve striker Rey Manaj. The 22-year-old was named in the Barcelona squad for Sunday’s game against Real Sociedad and was given the No. 14.

However, Manaj didn’t actually feature in the match which means it could still be used by another player. Manaj has also been linked with an exit before the close of the transfer window. According to Mundo Deportivo, clubs including Cádiz, Sassuolo and Famalicao have all made offers for the striker.

