Sergio Aguero Scores First Goal For Barcelona [WATCH]

Sergio Aguero scored his first goal for Barcelona on Wednesday in a specially arranged behind-closed-doors friendly at the club’s Ciutat Esportiva training ground.

The Argentina international struck from close range in a 2-2 draw against third tier side Cornella, as shown by the club’s Twitter account.

First goal for Kun 🥰 pic.twitter.com/GsjztZWViN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 13, 2021

Aguero is still waiting to make his official debut for Barcelona since moving to the Camp Nou on a free transfer in the summer after his contract at Premier League champions Manchester City expired. The striker suffered a calf injury in preseason that saw him miss the start of the new 2021-22 campaign

Aguero played 30 minutes against Cornella as he steps up his recovery from injury, according to Diario Sport’s Toni Juanmarti. The 33-year-old could now finally make his Barca debut on Sunday when Valencia visit the Camp Nou in La Liga.

The Argentine started as part of a strong starting XI that also included Ansu Fati, Clement Lenglet, Riqui Puig, and Jordi Alba. Ousmane Dembele did not feature despite returning to training with Aguero at the start of the week.

Coach Ronald Koeman lined his team up in a 3-5-2 formation, a s system which is not too popular with supporters, but returned to a back four in the second half of the friendly.

The match was aimed at giving the available players, who are not away with their national teams, some match rhythm during the current international break.

Coutinho Also On Target

Philippe Coutinho was also on target for Barcelona against Cornella. The Brazil International is back to full fitness after missing the second half of last season with a knee injury.

Phil with the finish pic.twitter.com/97yphfEHed — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 13, 2021

Coutinho has made six appearances so far in 2021-22 but is struggling to make an impact at the Camp Nou and is yet to provide a goal or assist for Barcelona in competitive action

The 29-year-old’s future at Barca also remains the subject of speculation. Premier League side Newcastle have held serious discussions about the Brazilian, according to Christian Falk at SportBild.

Aguero & Ansu To Boost Barca Attack

Aguero’s return to fitness will boost a Barca attack that has struggled in the early weeks of the season. Ronald Koeman’s side have failed to score in their last two matches and have only managed 11 goals in seven league outings.

Injuries to Aguero, Ansu Fati, and Martin Braithwaite have not helped Barca’s cause, particularly after the Catalans waved goodbye to Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the summer transfer window.

However, the Catalans have been boosted by the return of exciting teenager Fati after 10 months out with a knee injury. The striker scored on his comeback in a 3-0 win over Levante and has made two further substitute appearance.

Fati could make his first start since November 2020 against Valencia on Sunday and knows all about scoring against Los Che already. The teenager scored and assisted on his first Barca start against Valencia, playing a starring role in a 5-2 victory back in September 2019.

