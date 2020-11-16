Atletico Hit By Suarez Bombshell Ahead of Barcelona Clash

Luis Suarez looks set to miss Atletico Madrid’s clash against Barcelona on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after testing positive for Covid-19.

The striker, who moved to Atletico Madrid in the summer, is currently away on international duty with Uruguay for World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Brazil. The national team confirmed on Monday via Twitter he’s tested positive along with Rodrigo Munoz.

Suarez will now miss Uruguay’s game against Brazil on Tuesday and also looks highly unlikely to face his former team on Saturday. The eagerly-anticipated game would have been the first time Suarez had faced Barcelona since his summer exit.

Suarez Talks Barcelona

Suarez had spoken to Marca ahead of the game about his exit from the Camp Nou and how he was hurt by his departure. The forward also made it clear he had moved on and was now happy at Atletico.

No, I was sad and hurt by the way I left, which I have already said. I feel proud. When I wasn’t wanted, I found somewhere I was. I’ve found happiness and I’m enjoying this period. There was a tactical plan, or whatever you want to call it. I had to accept it because they didn’t need me and everyone can draw their own conclusions. I have to live my life at Atleti, but I feel bad that my friends are having problems. But it’s a run, the goals will come fast.

The 33-year-old has settled into life at Atletico Madrid well. The striker has five goals in six appearances in La Liga. Only Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal has scored more in Spain’s top flight in 2020-21.

Another Blow for Atletico

News of Suarez’s positive test is the latest blow for Atletico ahead of the crunch La Liga fixture. The Rojiblancos have also been hit with several other issues over the international break.

The international break has struck again for Atleti 😬 Suárez positive for COVID-19 ❌ Héctor Herrera & Stefan Savić left their respective international squads with muscle issues ❌ Jan Oblak missed Slovenia's Nations League game, but tests showed no injury ✅#LLL

Diego Simeone’s men had been in good form before La Liga paused for the last round of international fixtures of 2020. Atletico are the only unbeaten team left in La Liga and have conceded just two goals so far this season.

The Rojiblancos thrashed Cadiz 4-0 in their last outing and are six points ahead of Barcelona in the table. Suarez’s absence will be a blow but there’s still plenty of quality in the Atletico team, particularly in the shape of Joao Felix.

Atletico’s record signing has looked in fine form in 2020-21. The Portugal international has six goals and an assist in his last four outings for Atletico and could prove a real handful for Barcelona’s defense on Saturday.

