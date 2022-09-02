‘Indescribable’ – Aubameyang Sends Emotional Message to Barcelona Fans

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said an emotional goodbye to Barcelona fans after leaving the club after eight months and returning to the Premier League with Chelsea.

The 33-year-old made quite an impact during his brief stay at the Camp Nou, scoring 13 goals in 24 games and becoming a popular figure among both players and supporters.

Aubameyang has said a fond farewell on Instagram and made it clear just how much he has enjoyed his time with the Catalan giants.

He wrote, “Culers, 6 months spent with you But it seems like 6 years. All the heart I’ve received is indescribable and especially these days I wish you the best and I hope to see you soon. Thank you Auba Family.”

The striker not only scored goals for Barca but has also helped the club out financially. Barca signed Aubameyang on a free transfer but have sold the 33-year-old to Chelsea for a fee of €12 million.

Auba Talks Chelsea Move

Aubameyang has opted to leave Barcelona after being pushed down the pecking order following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski. The striker also says he has “unfinished business” in the Premier League, as reported by the Evening Standard.

“I’m really happy, it’s an honour to be part of this team and I can’t wait to start,” he explained. “I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting.”

The former Gabon international spent four years at Arsenal before moving to Barcelona but is now back in London. The moves sees him reunited with manager Thomas Tuchel, who he worked with previously at Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel Praises ‘Top Character’ Aubameyang

The Chelsea manager has already spoken about his new signing at a news conference ahead of his team’s game against West Ham. Tuchel has no doubts at all about the player Chelsea have signed.

“He is never a concern. He has a top heart, he is a top character. This is how I knew him. I’m 100 per cent sure he will fit into our dressing room,” he said. “While he was my player he was always positive, never missed a training session, and was never injured. Hopefully, it will stay like this.”

Aubameyang will not be able to play straight away after suffering a jaw injury in an armed robbery at his home in Barcelona on Sunday. Tuchel offered an update on the strker’s fitnress.

“At the moment he [Aubameyang] cannot train,” he said. “We have to make sure he gets a mask to protect his jaw. Then we can start to try with a mask next week.”

Barcelona will be sad to see Aubameyang leave, as Xavi has already admitted, but will know it’s a good deal for the player given his lack of minutes at the Camp Nou this season.

New signing Lewandowski has already hit the ground running since his move from Bayern Munich, scoring four goals in his first three La Liga games for Xavi’s side.

