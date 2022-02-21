Aubameyang Opens Up on Ousmane Dembele’s Barcelona Future

New Barcelona signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted he’s already spoken to team-mate Ousmane Dembele about his future and told him to stay at the Camp Nou.

Dembele looks destined to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season after failing to agree an extension with the Catalan giants. Aubameyang told Mundo Deportivo that the two players have already been chatting about the future.

“The truth is that he sent me a message to find out if I was going to come and I didn’t want to bother him because he was also in his situation but we kept talking a little bit,” he said. “It is something very special because we had an incredible year in Dortmund and he is an incredible player. Ousmane is one of the best on the ball and as a striker he is incredible. To tell the truth, I am very happy that he is here and when I arrived I told him: ‘You have to stay, man.'”

Dembele & Auba Together Again

Aubameyang and Dembele know each other well after playing together at Borussia Dortmund before the Frenchman’s move to Barcelona in the summer of 2017 following Neymar’s departure.

The new Barcelona signing was also asked if there was any chance that Dembele could stay on at the Camp Nou and added, “I don’t know, but the only thing I can say is that everything is possible in life.”

Dembele was dropped from the first team during the January transfer window and told to leave Barcelona. However, a move failed to materialize and Dembele has since been recalled to the squad.

The Frenchman started Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Valencia last time out alongside Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in attack. Dembele picked up an assist in the game for Frenkie de Jong, while Aubameyang scored a hat-trick for the visitors.

Aubameyang Talks Erling Haaland Rumors

Dembele is not the only player facing an uncertain future with speculation persisting that Erling Haaland will leave Dortmund in the summer. Barcelona continue to be linked with the Norwegian hotshot and Aubameyang has also spoken about the rumors.

The Gabon international told Diario Sport that it would be an honor to play alongside the prolific 21-year-old at the Camp Nou next season.

“[I’m] always prepared for healthy competition with my teammates, so it would be an honor to play with him if he ends up joining Barça,” he said. “I’m not a coach, but I think he’s a crack. He scores a lot of goals, he has a very good physique and a lot of speed. It’s very rare, because he’s very big, but he runs a lot. It’s incredible. For his age, he is already one of the best in the world.”

Haaland is in the midst of another impressive campaign. The striker has notched 28 goals in just 23 games in all competitions for club and county in 2021-22 and remains one of Europe’s hottest properties.

