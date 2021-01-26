Barcelona’s Jordi Alba Talks Messi & Being ‘Very Annoying’

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has claimed he’s “very annoying” and one of the “most hated players in football” and has also opened up on his relationship with captain Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

The 31-year-old has a reputation for petulance and told Movistar’s El Dia Despues that he is well aware his behavior has not gone down well with rivals and supporters, as reported by Sport.

I know I’m one of the most hated players in football. But it’s my way of playing. That has taken me to the place I am today. Outside, I’m a humble person and I value everything. Jordi the player has nothing to do with Jordi the person. Although, sometimes I know I’m very annoying and I understand why I’m hated.

Alba may not be universally liked but there’s no denying he’s been an important player for Barcelona. The defender has won five league titles, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey four times during his time at the Camp Nou.

Alba Talks Messi

A key part of Alba’s game has been his relationship on the pitch with Messi. The two players have great chemistry which means Alba is a regular source of chances and goals for Messi.

However, Alba insists the duo don’t particularly work on their connection on the training ground but did admit they are continually on the lookout for each other out on the pitch.

Leo and I look for each other a lot. If I give it to him, I know he can generate danger or score, and I always try to provide. Although rivals know us better each day and now I also try to give it to other teammates. It’s not something we work on, it happens by itself.

Messi is Barcelona’s top scorer again so far this season with 14 goals in all competitions, while Alba already has five assists for the Catalan giants.

Alba On Barcelona Form

It’s been an interesting season so far for Barcelona who endured a disappointing start to 2020-21 under new coach Ronald Koeman but have hit back and are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in La Liga.

Alba admits it’s been a tough time but thinks his team are getting better and can go on and fight for the league title in the second half of the season.

What we had in years past was not normal. Barça has signed young people that are integrating to the people who are still with the club. It’s been a bit difficult, but we are doing better and we are in the fight for the league title. We feel better and better, although Atlético is doing very well.

Yet the team have their work cut out if they are to deny Atletico the title. The Rojiblancos are already 10 points clear of Barcelona and have a game in hand on their rivals.

