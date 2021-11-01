Barcelona Boss Offers Advice to Struggling Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona interim coach Sergi Barjuan has had some words of advice for Philippe Coutinho who is struggling to make an impact at the Camp Nou afte returning to full fitness.

Coutinho has made 11 appearances this season after returning from knee surgery but has managed just one goal and was whistled by supporters after coming on as a first-half substitute during the club’s 1-1 La Liga draw with Alaves on Saturday, October 30.

Barjuan told a pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Dynamo Kiev that he has spoken to the Brazilian and offered the 29-year-old some advice.

“I have spoken with everyone and I spoke with Coutinho. I told him that I was also whistled at Camp Nou,” he said. “The only way to make yourself strong is to be yourself and I asked that of him. When you have more difficulties and you only want to play your role, it’s more complicated. If he has more help…it will be important. We wait to rediscover the Coutinho of Liverpool.”

Coutinho is in the traveling squad for Barcelona’s game at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday, November 2 and will be hoping to be named in the starting XI in the Champions League for the first time this season.

‘Barca Can Earn Respect By Winning’

Barjuan also spoke about his team’s next fixture and the importance of winning. The Catalan giants have made a disappointing start to the season and are down in ninth place in La Liga.

Barca also opened up their Champions League campaign with consecutive 3-0 defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica. A 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev last time out in the competition has offered hope the team can still qualify but Barjuan knows another win is needed on Tuesday.

“Barcelona have the obligation to always win. There are weak moments like now. But we have to keep winning. The only way to earn respect is by winning. We have to make a statement,” said Barjuan. “A victory would bring joy and transform the attitude of the players into positivism. I am proud to be here. We have to be strong. I really believe that this squad is capable of reversing this moment, despite the absences.

Barca Ready For Champions League Test

Center-back Eric Garcia was also present at the news conference and made it clear the players are well aware of the importance of the match in Kiev. Barca head into the match after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Alaves in La Liga but Garcia is feeling positive.

“This game is so important because if we win then our fate is in our own hands once more.Sergi is helping the team. He has to make us stronger – we have had results that have gone against us but I am sure that with some changes from the coach that if we get some good results then we will grow as a team,” he said. “The team is in good shape mentally even though it’s not the best time. We are motivated and we want to turn things around. We will get out of this.”

Barca have been handed a boost ahead of the game with key players including Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele, and Ansu Fati all passed fit after injury and included in the matchday squad.

