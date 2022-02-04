‘Maybe Barcelona Can Be An Option:’ Brazilian Sensation Discusses Future

Barcelona are one of just several clubs who have already been linked with a move for 15-year-old Brazilian sensation Endrick who has been impressing in 2022 with his performances for Palmeiras.

Endrick has now been asked about the rumors linking him with a future move to the Camp Nou and admitted the Catalan giants could be a tempting option in an interview with Joaquim Piera at Diario Sport.

“It is a club where many players passed through who inspire us younger ones like Neymar Jr., Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Romario… and Ronaldinho,” he said. “All the boys who want to play abroad think of Barça because of Neymar Jr., who is from our generation. If one day the time comes to leave, maybe Barça can be an option.”

Endrick also went on to explain that he feels his style of play would suit the Catalan giants and spoke of his admiration for Barca’s 2015 team that won the treble under coach Luis Enrique.

“Yes, it may be my style, but I try to fit in all: with a sharper game or tiki-taka”he added. “Barça is a very good team. In 2015 he won the Champions League with Xavi and Iniesta and the MSN in attack. It was a spectacular team, as rarely seen.”

Football journalist Tim Vickery has offered some insight into what fans can expect from Endrick.

🌎 @Tim_Vickery tells us about a 15-year-old Brazilian, Endrick, who is already attracting the attention of Europe's top clubs. 🇧🇷 "Unbelievable talent, amazing talent, he has just got a football brain, scoring striker's goals as well as glory ones." pic.twitter.com/vpEx4APPOY — Betfred (@Betfred) January 31, 2022

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona Scouts Watch Endrick

Barcelona scouts have been in Brazil to watch Endrick in action for Palmeiras and are unlikely to have been disappointed by their trip after seeing the teenager score an incredible goal for his side.

Endrick netted with an overhead kick from the edge of the penalty area that flew past the goalkeeper and into the top corner, as shown by journalist Marcus Alves.

This kid is ridiculous. Palmeiras’ Endrick does it again. We’ve got something special here. Only 15 years old pic.twitter.com/w4Ssh8oKFW — Marcus Alves (@_marcus_alves) January 19, 2022

“What is that?” the Brazilian commentator exclaimed after the ball flew into the back of the net and as the youngster slid to his knees to celebrate a truly special strike,

The goal helped Palmeiras to a 5-2 win over Oeste in the quarter-finals of the prestigious Copa Sao Paulo de Juniores tournament, an Under-21 competition in Brazil. José Manuel Barla, Barca’s scout in Brazil, was charged with checking on the youngster at the match, according to Diario Sport.

Endrick continued to impress as Palmeiras went on to win the competition, beating Santos 4-0 in the final with the teenager scoring the opening goal. The youngster also won the tournament’s awards for best player and best goal.

Barca ‘Make Formal Offer’ For Endrick

Endrick may only be 15 but the talk in Brazil is that Barcelona already have a plan in place for the young star, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The Catalan giants want to sign Endrick, when he turns 16 but will keep him at Palmeiras for another two years.

The teenager will be able to feature for the first team once he turns 16 in July, although he could play before then at the Club World Cup in February. FIFA have granted Copa Libertadores winner Palmeiras permission to register the youngster for the competition.

Yet Barca may still face competition for the Brazilian wonderkid’s signature. Mundo Deportivo add that Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also keen on Endrick.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Leave January Signing Out of Europa League Squad