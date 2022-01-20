Barcelona Confirm New No. 14 After Coutinho’s Exit

Barcelona have confirmed that young midfielder Nico Gonzalez will take over Philippe Coutinho’s No.14 shirt at the Camp Nou after being officially promoted to the first team.

Nico has now been registered with the first team after an impressive breakthrough season with the Catalan giants. The midfielder has featured 23 times already in 2021-22 and is now officially a part of the senior squad.

Nico González, previously registered as a Barça B player, has now been registered with LaLiga as an FC Barcelona first-team squad player pic.twitter.com/H6zgph8jXR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 20, 2022

The promotion does mean a new shirt number too. Nico had been wearing the No. 28 so far this season but will now switch to Coutinho’s 14, as confirmed by the club’s official website and a post on Twitter.

ESPN’s Samuel Marsden has explained why it’s an important move for Barcelona to register Nico as a first-teamer and how it will help the player and new coach Xavi going forwards.

This is important because Barça must have at least seven first team players on the pitch. Xavi prefers to have eight to avoid risk if one gets sent off, which means Nico been left on bench at times for Gavi, Abde & Jutgla to play etc — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) January 20, 2022

Coutinho has departed Barcelona for a loan spell with Premier League side Aston Villa after struggling for game time under new coach Xavi. The Brazilian made a great start to life back in England’s top flight with a goal and an assist on his Villa debut against Manchester United.

The Brazilian’s transfer to Aston Villa also contains an option for the Premier League side to purchase Coutinho permanently. The option is reportedly set at around €40 million (£33.4m).

Coutinho Enjoying Life Back in the Premier League

It’s not clear yet if Coutinho will return to Barcelona once his loan spells ends. If he can impress with Aston Villa it’s possible that Steven Gerrard’s side will look to make the move permanent.

Coutinho certainly seems happier to be back in the English top flight after an impressive cameo off the bench in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United. He spoke to Sky Sports after the match about his return, as reported by Goal.

“I missed these games and the Premier League. I’m very happy to be here with my new team-mates. It was a good start, we kept believing until the end, but we didn’t lose,” he said. “I don’t speak English very well, I prefer to be on the pitch than talking all the time. I’m happy, it was the first game and I want to work hard to improve and be in better shape. There have been many ups and downs [between Premier League appearances]. It is in the past, I’m here and I’m focussed on the objectives of the club and the manager and I want to a good job to help my teammates and the club.”

Gavi to Wear the No. 11?

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s 17-year-old midfielder Gavi could be the next player promoted to the first team. The youngster has also enjoyed a stellar campaign which has also seen him called up to the Spain squad and make his international debut.

Gavi is close to signing a new contract at the club that runs until 2026, contains a €1 billion buyout clause, and will see him registered as a first-team player too, as reported by journalist Helena Condis.

Once Gavi’s promotion has been made official he will wear the No. 11 shirt at the Camp Nou, according to reporter Gerard Romero. The number was previously worn by Yusuf Demir who has returned to Rapid Vienna after his loan move was cut short.

