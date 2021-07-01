Conflict Between Griezmann & Mbappe at Euro 2020: Report

Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe reportedly endured a fractious relationship with the France team at this summer’s European Championship.

The reigning world champions were favorites to win Euro 2020 but suffered a surprise defeat in the last 16, going out to Switzerland on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra-time.

According to journalist Sebastien Tarrago for L’Equipe, there were problems off the pitch for Les Bleus with Mbappe “jealous” of Griezmann’s influence in the team. The relationship between the two players “went wrong” and has been described as being “complicated.”

Tarrago adds that Karim Benzema’s return to the squad after a six-year absence was at the request of Mbappe but affected Griezmann’s position on the pitch which added to the problems between the duo.

Mbappe has come in for criticism for his role in France’s exit from the tournament. The PSG attacker did not manage a single goal at the tournament and missed the decisive kick in the shoot-out.

There have also been reports that Mbappe’s family was caught up in an angry exchange with teammate Adrien Rabiot’s mother. Veronique Rabiot reportedly told Mbappe’s father his son was “too arrogant” and also clashed with Paul Pogba’s family, as reported by Get French Football News.

Praise For Griezmann At Euro 2020

Griezmann headed into Euro 2020 after a strong second half of the season with Barcelona. The Frenchman scored 15 times and produced six assists after the turn of the year with the Catalan giants.

The forward continued that form in the build-up to the tournament, scoring in warm-up games against Wales and Bulgaria and also netted in France’s group game against Hungary.

Griezmann’s hard work and ability to create chances was also on show throughout the tournament. Squawka noted how Griezmann was one of the best when it came to carving out opportunities for teammates.

Journalist Peter Galindo praised the Barcelona attacker for his work rate.

Griezmann was taken off late on in France’s defeat to Switzerland, a decision that was criticized by Jose Mourinho in an interview with talkSPORT.

“When you make a change on minute 89 and take one of your best players, Griezmann, that was playing amazing well and make that change – Griezmann for Sissoko – if it is a points game without extra-time, that is okay,” he said. “When there is the prospect of extra-time, that’s a big gamble. When you make that change and they equalise on minute 91 or 92, you go to extra-time, you want to shoot yourself because you left Griezmann out of that extra-time.”

What Now For Griezmann?

France’s exit from Euro 2020 means that Griezmann can finally rest after an arduous season for club and country. The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from Barcelona once again with the Catalans willing to sell the Frenchman if a good offer arrives, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

It remains to be seen if any clubs will move for Griezmann this summer but if he does stay at Barcelona he faces more competition for a place in the attack alongside captain Lionel Messi in 2021-22.

Barca has brought in Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero on free transfers, and both players will be hoping to seal a regular place in the attack. Ansu Fati is also expected back in time for pre-season after missing most of last season with a serious knee injury.

