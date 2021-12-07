Dani Alves Sends Strong Message to Barcelona Ahead of UCL Clash

Dani Alves has had some motivational words for his Barcelona teammates ahead of the team’s Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, December 8 at the Allianz Arena.

The Catalan giants head to Bavaria needing to win to guarantee qualification to the last 16 but face a side with a 100 percent record in Europe’s top competition so far in 2021-22.

Bayern also won the reverse fixture 3-0 at the Camp Nou, but Alves told Barca TV that the team must not fear the challenge of taking on Julian Nagelsmann’s side at home, as reported by Diario Sport.

“We have a lot to play for there, the right to be in the next round. The stage is difficult, but the challenges are for those who do not fear difficult scenarios,” he said. “This club is used to playing great games and finals. We are Barça and we have to grow in a scenario like this. Big clubs have to be great in great moments and this is going to be one of them.”

Alves returned to Barcelona in November 2021 for a second spell after leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo on a free transfer. However, the full-back will have to watch the game from the sidelines as he is not eligible to play for Barcelona until January 2022.

Can Barca Turn Around European Form?

Barca have disappointed in Europe this season with the team’s only victories coming against bottom side Dynamo Kiev. The Catalans have also only scored two goals in six matches in Group E.

Injuries to attackers such as Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele, and Martin Braithwaite have hurt Barca’s chances of qualification, but Alves insists the Catalans are determined to do well in the Champions League.

“The desire to win is tremendous. The desire to do well is gigantic. That must be highly valued. You have to go there to look to qualify. We are Barça and you have to know where we are and what we represent,” he said. “I wish that everything in life depended on oneself, it would be much easier. We continue to depend on ourselves, we are going to go to a ground where we have already done positive things.”



Barca can also qualify if they do not beat Bayern. Xavi’s side will progress if Benfica fail to take all three points against Dynamo Kiev in the other game in Group E on Wednesday.

Bayern Missing Key Players

Bayern Munich will be missing some key players for the game which may boost Barca’s chances of picking up all three points. Coach Julian Nagelsmann told a pre-match press conference that Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Marcel Sabitzer, and Michaël Cuisance are all out.

🗣️ He continues: "#Kimmich will be tested tomorrow and should be able to leave quarantine. But, tomorrow's game will be too soon for him. @MichaelCUISANCE also hasn't trained. @LucasHernandez looks good. #Sabitzer will need some more time, and is still training individually." — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 7, 2021

The fixture is a dead rubber for the Bundesliga champions, who have already secured top spot in the group, but Nagelsmann is still aiming for three points against Barca, as reported by UEFA.

“We’re happy that we’re going into this game having already secured top spot. Nevertheless, it’s still an important game. The Champions League is always something special, and we want to be fair to the rest of the teams in the group,” he said. “Barça still have world-class players. They are under pressure in the table and have to win, and they will give everything to do that. It’s not about knocking them out, but about the three points for us. I still see them as candidates for the title.”

Bayern may have home advantage for Barcelona’s visit but the game will be played without fans at the Allianz Arena due to a rise in coronavirus cases in Bavaria.

