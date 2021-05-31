Frenkie de Jong Teases Barcelona Fans About Summer Transfers

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has teased supporters about the club’s summer transfer business amid continued speculation Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum will sign for the Catalans on free transfers.

De Jong joined up with the Netherlands national team on Sunday for the 2020 European Championship and will link up with the both Depay and Wijnaldum for the Oranje.

The Barcelona star was asked about the possibility of both players arriving at the Camp Nou this summer and offered a pretty enigmatic response, as reported by Dutch outlet NU. He said, “It remains to be seen what they do. I don’t know how serious it is. And maybe I do, but then I won’t tell, haha.”

De Jong also offered his thoughts on Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. The Argentine is also out of contract in June but his teammate is hopeful he will stay. He added, “I feel he is happy at Barcelona. I really hope he stays, because that helps us. He is still by far the best player.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Wijnaldum Coy On Barcelona Rumors

Wijnalum has already been asked about the rumors of a move to Barcelona but insists his future is not decided just yet. The midfielder is set to leave Liverpool after five years at Anfield and admits it’s tough to say goodbye to the Reds.

“You can’t congratulate me yet. I can’t say anything about it yet. It’s not finished yet, so there is no news. We will see,” he told ESPN. “I am still busy saying goodbye to Liverpool. I am still emotional because I got a goodbye that not many players got before me.”

Wijnaldum will take a pay-cut to join Barcelona and is set to sign a three-year deal with the Catalan giants, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Yet the midfielder may have to wait until after the Euros to undergo a medical with Barca, according to Voetbal International.

Memphis Wants Koeman To Stay

Depay has also opened up on his future while on international duty. The forward, who will leave Lyon this summer, came close to a move to Barcelona in October 2020 and could finally secure a transfer shortly.

The 27-year-old told NOS that he is hopeful that Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman stays at Barcelona but also claimed the Catalan giants were not the only club interested in his services.

“The interest is there. I don’t think that should matter if Barcelona is interested in you,” he explained, “It’s a great club, but there are more great clubs. Regardless of where I go I would like it if he stays with Barcelona. For himself anyway.”

Depay’s move to Barcelona is not dependent on Koeman staying on, according to Moises Llorens and Samuel Marsden at ESPN.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta told reporters at a news conference on Friday that Koeman is not his first choice for the job and the club is looking for a replacement.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Confirm New Signings Will Be Announced ‘Next Week’

