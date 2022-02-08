Santos Confirm Agreement With Barcelona For ‘Two Jewels’

Santos president Andrés Rueda has revealed that his club have an agreement in place with Barcelona regarding two of the Brazilian team’s hottest young properties.

The Catalan giants have secured a “preferential option” and a “fixed purchase price” on 17-year-old winger Angelo and 18-year-old center-back Kaiky Fernandes in exchange for dropping a complaint against Santos for ignoring a previous purchase option on Gabigol.

Rueda told Diario Sport that the agreement is a great deal for both clubs and says the young duo are “two jewels” of Santos that have already attracted attention from other clubs.

“Before, Barcelona had an option for Gabigol and now they have it for two players: Ángelo and Kaiky, who are two jewels that arouse great attraction throughout the market,” he said. “In the sports field, it is great news for Barcelona. And, for Santos, it is an agreement that freed us from a TAS sanction, allows us to fulfill this commitment and move on with life.”

Angelo ‘Like Rodrygo or Neymar Jr’

Rueda also spoke about the two players and offered plenty of insight into what Barcelona fans can expect from the young duo if they do end up making the move to the Camp Nou.

Teenager winger Angelo is a skilful youngster who has already made history by becoming the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Copa Libertadores at the age of 16 years and 105 days.

Rueda has compared the teenager to former Santos stars Neymar and Rodrygo who both left the Brazilian club after playing starring roles and moved on to La Liga.

“He is a special player. He debuted at the age of 15, he holds the record for being the youngest footballer to score in the Libertadores. Yes, he is a prodigy. Of course he has to improve in many ways, because we can’t forget that he’s only 17 years old,” he said. “He needs to mature and improve in decision-making, but this is absolutely normal, but he is a phenomenon like Rodrygo or Neymar Jr. in his time. Ángelo has that ease of dribbling lightly and quickly, he gives a lot of intensity to the game.”

Praise For ‘Spectacular’ Kaiky

The Santos chief was also full of praise for defender Kaiky. The teenager is already enjoying regular football at Santos, despite his tender years, and has been praised for his consistency and maturity.

“He is a spectacular centre-back. I insist, you can not forget that he is 18 years old, although it may not seem like it. He has played the Libertadores and has a very strong degree of maturity and a very stable behavior,” he said. “You hardly see a bad match. He is also from a structured family, which has done everything so that he could succeed. His family is excellent.”

Rueda refused to confirm the price that has been agreed between the two clubs, saying only it was “confidential,” but did concede that both players “dream of going to Europe” in the future.

