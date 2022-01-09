Sergino Dest’s Agent Has Strong Message About His Barcelona Future

Sergino Dest has been linked with a Barcelona exit this season with European champions Chelsea and Bavarian giants Bayern Munich both rumored to be interested in the 21-year-old.

However, Michael Reschke, who works for the agency that represents Dest, has shot down those rumors and insisted Dest is going absolutely nowhere. Reschke told Bild that Dest does not want to leave and played down talk of a move to the Allianz Arena, as reported by Diario Sport.

“He has no intention of changing clubs,” he said. “I am quite sceptical about a possible transfer to Bayern this summer.”

However, Barcelona are said to be willing to listen to offers for Dest as the club must offload players to be able to strengthen the squad elsewhere, as reported by Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN.

Dest has made 16 appearances for Barcelona this season in all competitions but has struggled for game time under new coach Xavi. Injuries have been an issue for the defender and he has also only just returned to the squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

Dani Alves Set To Take Dest’s Place?

The American also faces more competition for a place in Xavi’s starting XI following the arrival of Dani Alves. The Brazilian is back at the Camp Nou for a second spell and made his first La Liga appearance since returning in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw at Granada.

The 38-year-old made an impact in the match too, producing the assist from which Luuk de Jong opened the scoring for the Catalan giants at Los Carmenes.

It was a strong performance from Alves who also became the oldest player to feature for Barcelona during the game. The Brazilian overtook former teammate Pinto to take the record at the age of 38 years and 247 days.

▪️ 1 assist.

▪️ 3 chances created.

▪️ 10 recoveries. He may now be @FCBarcelona's oldest player in #LaLigaHistory, but @DaniAlvesD2 looked as good as ever today on his #LaLigaSantander return! 🌟#GranadaBarça pic.twitter.com/ARmw9RDyEG — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) January 9, 2022

The veteran has already made it clear he did not just come back to Barcelona to make up the numbers and wants to play when he spoke to reporters at his unveiling back in November 2021.

“I wasn’t born to be second. I’m not here to pass the time, just to live in Barcelona,” he said. “I’m here to go to war. I’m here to fight to play. Not because of my history or because I have a good relationship with the coach, the president or the club, but because of my work. Age is just a number.”

Dest Can Learn From Alves

The arrival of Alves does offer Dest the chance to learn from one of the best right-backs ever to play the game. The veteran has already admitted he’s willing to pass on his experience to his new teammate, as reported by AS.

“I will try to help him as much as I can. I believe Dest is a fantastic player and he has the talent to become one of the best players in the world,” he said. “I will try to teach him the mentality and the culture of the club so he can fully adapt and understand perfectly the style of Barcelona.”

Dest may be going through a tricky spell at Barcelona but only turned 21 in November and is in just his second season at the club after his move from Ajax in 2021. The arrival of Alves could see him spend more time on the bench in the short-term but he could hardly ask for a better mentor.

