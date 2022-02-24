Sergino Dest’s Agent Explains Why He Signed For Barcelona Not Bayern

Sergino Dest’s agent has been talking about the defender’s move from Ajax to Barcelona in October 2020 and explained why he signed for the Catalan giants rather than Bayern Munich.

Both clubs were keen on the USMNT star but Dest’s representative, Jonathan Barnett, told Bild that the Catalan club simply wanted the defender more, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“Barca wanted him more. I don’t even know how much Bayern wanted him,” he explained. “Clubs call about players, which doesn’t always mean they’re really interested. If there was an offer from Bayern? No, that’s why he went to Barcelona.”

Dest signed for Barcelona on a five-year deal for a fee of 21 million euros plus a further 5 million in variables. The full-back’s contract at the Camp Nou includes a buyout clause set at 400 million euros.



The USMNT star has gone on to make 62 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants since joining and won the Copa del Rey in his first season at the Camp Nou.

Xavi Praises Sergino Dest

However, Dest has found it tough going at Barcelona since Xavi arrived as coach in November 2020 but does appear to have finally earned the new coach’s trust. The right-back came in for some huge praise from Xavi after impressing during Barca’s 4-1 win over Valencia in La Liga.

“Everyone is improving,” he told reporters after the win. “Let’s take Sergino as an example. When we got here, he wasn’t doing so well, but now he is doing great. I thought he was spectacularly good [against Valencia], both with the ball and without it. I am really happy with his progress.”

Dest has now started three of Barca’s last four games in La Liga and also both of the team’s Europa League play-off ties against Napoli, although it’s worth noting that Dani Alves is ineligible for the competition.

Dest ‘Feeling Good’ at Barcelona

The return to action has undoubtedly given Dest a big confidence boost and he spoke to ESPN after the win over Valencia about how he’s feeling good at the Camp Nou after overcoming a tough time out of the side.

“If I don’t play, I always train harder to get into the team again, so I will never stop. So, if I don’t play, I train really hard to get my stamina back and everything and get stronger. And when I can play, I try to show that I want to be there,” he said. “I feel great. Three points away is always a good feeling and, as a team, we fought really hard. I think the intensity was the key, we helped each other a lot. The teamwork was good.”

Dest was linked with a move away from Barcelona in the January transfer window after struggling for game time but does appear to be turning his situation around after being recalled to the side.

